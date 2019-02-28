Bradley Cooper Wanted Lady Gaga To Fall In Love With Him To Ensure On-Screen Chemistry, Per ‘Page Six’

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga have been the center of romance rumors for months, and ever since their steamy duet at the 2019 Oscars last weekend, fans can’t stop talking about how there seems to be more than friendship between the A Star Is Born co-stars.

According to Page Six, sources claim that Bradley Cooper wanted Lady Gaga to fall in love with him before they began filming A Star Is Born together, hoping that it would make for a more believable on-screen chemistry between their characters, Jackson and Ally.

“Hollywood is buzzing that Gaga fell for Bradley during pre-production and filming, creating the intense emotional energy you see on-screen and at the Oscars,” an insider stated, adding that Gaga is very “vulnerable,” and revealing that Cooper “wanted an authentic love story on-screen.”

Oscar weekend was a whirlwind for both Cooper and Gaga. The pair attended the CAA party together on Friday, where sources revealed that the co-star got very close to one another, even though Gaga’s former fiance, Christian Carino, was in attendance.

An insider dishes that the pair were nearly inseparable and that other party goers noticed and thought it was unusual. Gaga is recently single after splitting with Carino earlier this month, but Cooper is not. The actor is currently in a long-term relationship with model Irina Shayk, whom he shares a daughter with. Irina was not in attendance at the party.

Meanwhile, Irina Shayk was there to watch Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s intimate performance of “Shallow” from A Star Is Born. Source state that some people believe Cooper wanted to use the romance rumors for attention, while others claim that the pair just wanted to recreate the magic that fans watched in the film.

However, Shayk is said to be unhappy with the amount of attention Cooper and Gaga are getting following the performance, but she allegedly doesn’t feel threatened by the pair’s bond. An insider adds that Irina feels confident that nothing happened between her baby daddy and the singer while they were filming the movie, or since that time.

“They had chemistry during the movie shoot. But that’s that. She feels confident in her relationship for now,” the source told the outlet, which revealed that both Gaga and Cooper’s rep have not responded to comments about the romance rumors flying between their clients.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, both Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga have said they’d be very open to working together again in the future.