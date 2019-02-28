Larsa Pippen Flaunts Hourglass Body In Sexy White Bikini

Larsa Pippen is showing off her famous figure on social media, and her fans can’t get enough of her sexy bikini photos.

On Wednesday night, Larsa Pippen took to her Instagram account to share a group of photos of herself wearing a skimpy bikini while posing seductively for the camera.

In the photos, Larsa is seen sporting a tiny white bikini. The racy ensemble features a classic triangle top that flaunts the reality star’s ample cleavage and teeny tiny string bikini bottoms that show off Pippen’s curvy backside and toned legs.

Larsa’s bikini photos also put her muscular arms, flat tummy, toned abs, and deep tan on display. Pippen stands in front of a large swimming pool with one hand in her hair as she pops her hip out to flaunt her hot bikini body.

The former Real Housewives star reveals that she’s in Miami, which she considers her home away from home as a blue sky with white puffy clouds is seen in the background.

Pippen has her caramel-colored hair pulled back, and sports a pair of oversized sunglasses to shield her eyes during her day at the pool. She sports a natural makeup look in the four very similar photos that she posted.

As many fans already know, Larsa Pippen is good friends with the Kardashian family, and after it was revealed that Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, had cheated on her with family friend, Jordyn Woods, last week, Pippen had a lot to say on the matter.

TMZ caught up with Larsa following the cheating scandal, and she claimed that Kylie Jenner should evict Jordyn Woods from her guest house following the betrayal, which is what Kylie did.

Later, when it was revealed that Woods would be sitting down with Jada Pinkett Smith for a tell-all interview on her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, Pippen spoke up again.

“Can’t wait to see which version of her story she tells. Hope it’s the same she told @khloekardashian when she checked her,” Larsa wrote in the comment section of Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram post announcing that Jordyn would be telling her side of the story on the show.

Fans will likely see Larsa Pippen make some appearances during the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which will reportedly address Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s split following the NBA star’s hookup with Jordyn Woods. The show will air a new season starting next month.