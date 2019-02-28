Aubrey O’Day Revealed Michael Cohen Came To Her Too

Today, President Donald Trump’s former attorney and so-called “fixer” testified before the House Oversight Committee with virtually nothing to lose since he’s headed to prison in May. During his testimony, singer and former Celebrity Apprentice star, Aubrey O’Day dropped a bombshell in a simple tweet.

O’Day tweeted, “Cohen came to me also.”

At least one person said that the “DJT” singer’s tweet was the day’s most important. While O’Day never clarified or answered questions about the details of Cohen talking to her, it could be because of her alleged affair with Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, the post came at the same time Cohen discussed the details of the payments to Stormy Daniel’s at the president’s request. The publication revealed that Cohen killed an Us Weekly story in 2013 about O’Day and Trump Jr.’s affair. The “White Hot Lies” singer and Trump Jr. reportedly had a relationship that happened during 2011 and ended in March 2012 when Vanessa Trump found emails between the two.

Omarosa Manigault Newman also wrote about details of the affair in her book Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House. As for O’Day and Trump Jr., they haven’t spoken much about the affair, but the singer’s tweet today certainly seemed to confirm the accounts.

Later, the Dumblonde entertainer tweeted, “I believe everything Cohen said today was the truth.”

By many accounts, the upcoming Dumblonde album features tracks that were influenced by the singer’s experience with the now president’s son. While she and bandmate Shannon Bex released the first single last July 4, after that, they did not release any more music while they toured with the third incarnation of Danity Kane, DK3.

Recently, the duo announced that Bianca is available for pre-order, and the expected release date is March 4. As of now, the lineup appears to be eight tracks, none of which are “White Hot Lies.” The song titles read “glad that I found my way out. I’m in love with myself.”

After the Cohen testimony commentary and her potential bombshell announcement that Trump’s fixer lawyer came to her too, she teased her fans with a possible treat. O’Day plans to share something that they’ve waited for forever in the morning, and many fans hoped to see a new single or at least a sneak peek at the whole album. They’ve waited since Dumblonde’s original release of its self titled album on September 25, 2015, for new music from the group.