Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Could Get Back Together, Per ‘HL’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s split has been making headlines for over a week, but the couple might not be done with each other just yet.

According to Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson could get back together, even though the NBA player has been caught cheating on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star twice in the past year, most recently with family friend, Jordyn Woods.

“Khloe is feeling incredibly hurt and betrayed by Tristan, but some of her friends definitely think there’s a chance she will still try and work things out with him,” an insider told the outlet, adding that while Kardashian is trying to put on a brave face, she still loves Thompson very much.

“Khloe is not looking anywhere for another guy because she’s still hung up with [Tristan] and has so many mixed emotions with Tristan. As much as it pains her to say it, she still loves Tristan. He is the father of her child and she will be involved with him the rest of her life, so it’s hard to get over him when she knows she will continue to see him over and over and over again,” the source added.

Khloe Kardashian’s friends are said to be helping her get through the difficult time, but the reality star is reportedly struggling leaving her pals convinced that she could end up giving Tristan Thompson yet another chance.

Khloe and Tristan began dating in late 2016, and their relationship was rocked when Thompson was busted cheating on Kardashian in April 2018. Photos and videos of the basketball player kissing and touching other women surfaced online just days before his pregnant girlfriend gave birth to their daughter, True.

Kardashian took a lot of heat when she decided to give Thompson a second chance, later revealing that if Tristan did cheat again that would be something she would have to deal with because it was her choice to take him back after he hurt her so badly the first time.

Meanwhile, Khloe is said to be feeling very angry about the situation, but has her famous family, and her best friend, Malika Haqq, to support her through the rough road that lies ahead.

Kardashian can’t simply cut Thompson out of her life because they share a daughter together, so it’s not going to be easy for her to move on from her latest heartbreak.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season in March.