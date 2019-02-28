‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8: Here’s Why George R. R. Martin Turned Down A Cameo

However, he did appear in the pilot episode of the hit epic fantasy series.

HBO’s Game of Thrones has been filled with many epic cameos. However, there is one person who has never made an appearance: the author who started it all, George R. R. Martin. And now he has revealed that he was, in fact, offered a cameo in the final season of Game of Thrones.

Over seven seasons of Game of Thrones, the show has seen many varied cameos. Plenty of musicians have appeared, most recently being Ed Sheeran. However, over the years, there have been others. Coldplay’s drummer Will Champion made a brief appearance. Then, Mastodon played wildlings at Hardhome. Sigur Rós even got coins thrown at them by Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) during the prince’s disaster of a wedding.

In addition to this, there have been some rather quirky cameos. Most fans know that a replica of George W. Bush’s head was placed on a spike along with Ned Stark’s (Sean Bean). But did you know that both of the show’s creators have appeared in Game of Thrones? According to Digital Spy, David Benioff and Dan Weiss both appeared as faces in the House of Black and White. In addition, Benioff’s parents also received cameo status in the Season 4 premiere episode.

However, many fans would like to see George R. R. Martin appear in Game of Thrones. After all, it is thanks to him that the show came into existence.

Recently, Martin revealed to Entertainment Weekly that he was actually offered a cameo appearance in one of the final episodes of Game of Thrones.

“David and Dan invited me to a cameo in one of the final episodes, which I was tempted to do,” Martin revealed.

However, he turned the offer down. And it had nothing to do with the suspicion that some fans wanted to see a cameo with the author that involved him finally finishing the next book in the series, or a scene in which he was brutally slain. Instead, it had more to do with the logistics of the appearance.

“I didn’t think just for the sake of a cameo I could take the time to return to Belfast.”

However, the author did point out that he has already made a cameo in Game of Thrones. But, before you dive in for the reruns, he also revealed that the appearance was in the pilot episode that was subsequently reshot and never aired.

“There was a cameo in the original pilot that was cut. I was a guest at Dany’s wedding. But that was when she was played by Tamzin Merchant so all that footage got thrown out when we recast with Emilia Clarke.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the pilot episode of Game of Thrones was reshot and there is no footage of the episode remaining, according to sources. However, a script from the pilot has been located in a library that holds many of Martin’s discarded manuscripts.

The final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones will premiere on April 14. The synopsis for Season 8 or its subsequent episodes has not yet been released. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, leaked runtimes suggest that viewers will get extended episodes for at least part of the final season.