Carrie Underwood Uses Funny Voice To Sing ‘Happy Birthday’ To Son Isaiah

Turning 4-years-old has turned into a week-long celebration for Isaiah Michael Fisher, the firstborn son of country singer Carrie Underwood and former NHL player Mike Fisher.

On the little tyke’s actual birthday, February 27, his father videotaped his mom singing “Happy Birthday” to him. While that is not an unusual thing for a mother to do for her son — especially if the mom is a Grammy-winning artist — Underwood added humor to the traditional tune by belting it out after inhaling helium.

As most people know, when you inhale helium, it changes the sound of your voice, giving it a higher pitch that sounds squeaky. Many liken the new sound to that of the animated characters Alvin and the Chipmunks — which is exactly how Underwood sounded after sucking in some helium from a yellow balloon.

In the beginning of the clip that Fisher posted on his Instagram page, fans can see his 35-year-old wife sitting on a chair. She is wearing a casual, all-black outfit consisting of a top, leggings, and sneakers. She has a gray-and-white baby carrier around her neck, but her newborn son, 5-week-old Jacob Bryan Fisher, is being carefully held with her right hand. In her left hand is the yellow balloon, from which she is inhaling a good amount of helium.

Isaiah, wearing a red T-shirt and gray sweatpants, is sitting in a chair next to his mom. She then starts to sing “Happy Birthday” to him in a very funny and cartoonish voice. And, even though she sounds quite silly, Underwood’s voice still amazingly resembles that of a professional vocalist.

The birthday boy watches his mom intently as she sings to him in a squeaky voice that makes him smile. At the end of the clip, Isaiah grabs the balloon from Underwood so he could try to make his voice sound funny too.

The fun family moment has been viewed by more than 189,000 Instagram users and has more than 2,000 comments on it.

Over the weekend, Underwood and Fisher held Isaiah’s official 4th birthday party, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. While the couple, married for eight years, did not share any photos on social media of people celebrating, the “Before He Cheats” singer did post three pictures of the highly detailed Muppets Most Wanted birthday cake that she had made for her adorable child. The delicious dessert, which had three different tiers and was very colorful, featured various Muppets characters, including a full-size version of the evil Russian frog Constantine on top.

Then, on Monday, February 25, Isaiah got to spend the night with his father at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena where the former Predators captain was honored. The Tennessean reported that the little boy even got to drop the ceremonial first puck before the night’s game against the Edmonton Oilers.