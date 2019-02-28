Teresa Giudice Talks About Affair Allusions And Joe Giudice’s Deportation

Teresa Giudice recently opened up to Andy Cohen about her life.

In a recent sit-down for the second part of the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion with Andy Cohen, Teresa was put on the spot about living her life alone since her husband Joe Giudice’s incarceration. She was also asked about recent headlines and photographs that showed her out with a much younger man.

About the pictures snapped of Teresa with a young mystery man, Teresa was asked why she appeared to be so cozy with him. However, Teresa defended herself by saying she has many fans and is friendly with them. So, she winds up hugging a lot of people while snapping pictures with them. For Teresa, it’s an everyday experience to touch other people, and to be touched by them as well. Teresa claims she even had one female fan ask her to make out with her, and Teresa responded by putting her off.

Other reports indicated that Teresa had her wedding ring off during New Year’s Eve. When Cohen asked Teresa about this, Teresa said that wearing rings never mattered much to her and Joe. Joe didn’t like wearing rings. So, whether her ring was on or not shouldn’t really matter to the public. For Teresa, it’s her and her husband’s own personal business.

#RHONJ's Teresa Giudice opened up about her relationship with Joe: "I'm angry with him." https://t.co/79ZSYON8xq — E! News (@enews) February 28, 2019

Teresa does still actively visit Joe in prison and sees him about once a month. Her daughters visit their father about twice a month. So, Joe is still a part of her life, and engages with the couple’s daughters as well. Teresa admitted to Cohen that she does still feel angry about her and Joe’s legal woes.

“Of course I’m angry with him. I went to jail…of course I’m angry,” Teresa said, according to Hello! News. “Andy, I have a small family…I’m angry that I came home, eight months later, I lost my mom.”

Teresa went a bit deeper with that comment and admitted to Cohen that she feels their legal troubles meant that she lost time with her mother before her mother passed away. Teresa feels that Joe is the reason for the precious months she had to be away from her mother due to Teresa’s own jail time.

Although Teresa is angry with Joe, she insists that she is still totally devoted to him. However, the direction of their relationship once Joe is released from prison could heavily depend on whether or not he is deported back to Italy, and if Teresa would go with him.

“I hope that’s not a decision I have to make, but to pick up my children and just move to another country, I don’t think that would be good for more children. So, I mean, no, I probably wouldn’t,” Teresa said, according to Hello! News.