Warriors News: Stephen Curry Not Worried About Losing Home Court Advantage, ‘We Can Win Anywhere’

After struggling earlier in the 2018-19 NBA season, the Golden State Warriors have managed to bounce back and regain the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference. However, the Warriors are only one win ahead of the Western Conference No. 2 seed Denver Nuggets, who won seven of their last 10 games and are currently on a five-game winning streak.

Finishing the regular season on the top of the Western Conference will give the Warriors a huge advantage in the NBA Playoffs 2019. However, Stephen Curry doesn’t seem to be worried whether the Warriors get a home court advantage or not, saying that they “can win anywhere.”

“It’s a good thing to have in your back pocket. We feel like we can win anywhere, but we’d rather play at home for sure,” Curry said, according to CBS Sports.

Last season, when they finished as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, the Warriors almost faced elimination from the hands of the James Harden-led Houston Rockets when their conference finals series reached Game 7. If Chris Paul didn’t suffer an injury, most people believe that the Rockets could be the one heading into the NBA Finals 2018 and not the Warriors. If they don’t want to be in the same situation in the postseason, the Warriors should be more focused on protecting the top spot in the Western Conference.

It’s easy to understand why Stephen Curry is very confident about the Warriors’ capability to win. Compared to the roster they have when they won back-to-back NBA championship titles, the Warriors are undeniably a much better team in the 2018-19 NBA season. In the recent offseason, the Warriors didn’t only retain their core of Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green, but they also managed to upgrade their roster with the acquisition of All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins in free agency.

DeMarcus Cousins spent the first half of the 2018-19 NBA season recovering from an injury, but now that he’s healthy, the Warriors will undoubtedly become a more dangerous team in the Western Conference Playoffs 2019. Unlike the earlier predictions, Cousins didn’t have much trouble making himself fit with the Warriors’ system. In the first 14 games he played as a Warriors, the 28-year-old center is averaging 14.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.3 steals on 43.9 percent shooting from the field.

Despite the improvements made by several title contenders, it’s still hard to see an NBA team who can beat the star-studded Warriors in a best-of-seven series. However, the NBA Finals 2019 is expected to be more thrilling and exciting as the Warriors are expected to face a different team from the Eastern Conference.