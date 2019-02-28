MLB Rumors: Giants Come To The Table With Long-Term Offer For Bryce Harper

Bryce Harper may only be 26-years-old, but he’s going to sign a contract in the next few days that will earn him more money than most people will see in their lifetime. The big question still remaining is where that contract will take him.

The outfielder has a few options still in front of him: The Philadelphia Phillies, the San Francisco Giants, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the quickly fading San Diego Padres. While the exact details of these offers haven’t been made public, it is known that Harper is looking for a long-term contract to sign that will keep him in one place for a while.

It also seems that Harper is looking for a record (and bank) breaking deal that will beat out Giancarlo Stanton’s 2014 deal that earned him $325 million.

On Wednesday, The Inquisitr reported that the Giants had met with Harper for a second time and that meeting seems to have borne fruit: The San Francisco side, who were previously believed to have a short-term contract offer on the table, have offered Harper a 10-year deal, according to Yahoo Sports.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Bay Area explained that the Giants have offered Harper a contract that not only includes the long-term deal he was looking for but could also give him the record-breaking dollar figure he is after alongside that decade-long commitment.

Buckle your seat belts, Giants fans. Bryce Harper reportedly met with the Giants brass for a second time on Tuesday ???? (via @PavlovicNBCS) https://t.co/oFSjmu5h7D pic.twitter.com/NBUq2FkNzs — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) February 27, 2019

Exactly how much money is on the table with this offer has not been made public.

Mercury News sports columnist has slammed the Giants for continuing to pursue Harper, calling the move “bad business” and accusing them of “reeking of desperation,” as The Inquisitr previously reported.

The offer may cause some concern for the Phillies, who were long believed to be Harper’s front runner up until just a few days ago.

Phillies owner John Middleton’s plane was spotted in Las Vegas, Harper’s home town, over the weekend, sparking talk that perhaps they were hashing out the details of a deal. Apparently not. Middleton left on Sunday, just as Dodgers manager Dave Roberts arrived to put the Los Angeles side back in contention.

The Dodgers are also believed to have offered Harper a shorter contract than the 10-year deal the Phillies and the Giants have on the table.

After still expressing interest in luring Harper to San Diego after contracting Manny Machado last week, it appears the news has gone quiet on the Padres front, although there has been no official word on whether they are still in or have bowed out.