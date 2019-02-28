’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Larissa Dos Santos Lima Has A New Man

While Larissa hasn't shared her new man's name, she has been publicly gushing about him.

Larissa Dos Santos Lima, from 90 Day Fiancé, seems to be moving on from her public divorce battle with Colt Johnson. Larissa has reportedly started a new romance, and she is very excited that he isn’t afraid to stand by her side throughout her heated, media-exposed divorce.

On January 11, Larissa’s husband and co-star on 90 Day Fiancé, filed for divorce. That same day, Larissa was arrested for accusations of having a physical altercation with Colt. The following week, Larissa was charged with one misdemeanor count of domestic violence. While all of this news has been widely publicized, Larissa’s divorce struggles have not frightened her new man away. In fact, about one month after her domestic violence charges became public, Larissa announced on her Instagram page that she had met a new man.

“I didn’t expect to meet someone this fast, January was the worst month of my life. I lived ten years in one month,” Larissa said, according to Hello! Daily News. “I didn’t expect to meet someone so quickly but it happened and he’s a nice guy.”

While Larissa has not publicly shared her new man’s name as of yet, she did share a picture of his face and mentioned that her fans could meet him at a popular Las Vegas night club. She also had no problems disclosing the story of how the pair met. Larissa says the couple found each other on Tinder, and the two decided to meet each other publicly to get to know each other. She also asked her potential date to Google her name to make sure he understood her current divorce situation. She wanted to be completely honest about her life so that she her date had a chance to step away if he did not want to become involved.

To her surprise, Larissa found that her date had no problems with her past, and the two enjoyed each other’s company more than expected. Larissa plans to take her new man to her divorce party, which is happening on March 2 at the Crazy Horse 3 in Las Vegas. Interestingly, Colt is also celebrating the couple’s divorce the day prior at the same club.

Colt, for his part, is still both heartbroken and hurt over the split. However, much like Larissa, he seems to be moving on and making a go at another relationship.

“I will have a date at my divorce party so I’m very excited about that,” Colt said, according to Hello! Daily News. “I might find love, who knows?”