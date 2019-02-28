MLB Rumors: Team Announces Bryce Harper Signs 10-Year Deal For 330 Million, But Fans Doubt It

Everyone is waiting for Bryce Harper to sign his new deal, but this isn't likely it.

Each and every single day, fans wake up and the Bryce Harper sweepstakes continue as he has yet to officially sign with a team. There are plenty of rumors swirling around and three teams that are still in the chase, but could another one jump into the mix? Even though a lot of different news hit the media on Wednesday, one team actually revealed that they had signed Harper to a mega-deal, but a lot of teams doubted the validity of the news.

Right now, there are three Major League Baseball teams in the running for Bryce Harper and they are the Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants, and Los Angeles Dodgers. Up until Monday, the Giants and Phillies were going head-to-head, but the Dodgers jumped back in and messed up everything to prolong this ordeal.

After Manny Machado signed his record-breaking 10-year/$300 million deal with the San Diego Padres, the focus went fully on Harper. Everyone expects his eventual new contract to be bigger than that, but that’s if he ends up signing a long-term deal with his new team.

The Dodgers and Giants had been rumored to only want to offer a short-term deal, but that appears to have been thrown out the window.

Early on Wednesday afternoon, one ball club actually revealed they had signed Harper to a monster contract worth $330 million over 10 years. Once the announcement was made, though, fans began thinking that they weren’t being overly serious in their big reveal.

????BREAKING NEWS???? The RubberDucks and RF Bryce Harper have agreed to a 10 year 330 Million Duck Bills contract. Welcome to Akron! pic.twitter.com/1OSdcBOOHJ — Akron RubberDucks (@AkronRubberDuck) February 27, 2019

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Indians and they simply decided to have a bit of fun with MLB fans. After all this time and rumors of Harper signing here or signing there, they simply figured it was time to play around and see what kind of drama they could start up.

Making matters even better with the announcement on their official Twitter page is that Harper is pictured in a full-on new uniform that isn’t actually that of the RubberDucks. Eastbound & Down fans will get it.

Other than the fact that they said he was signed to “330 Million Duck Bills,” some fans had doubts of this signing.

That’s a lot to quack about! Congrats @AkronRubberDuck hopefully Bryce won’t leave you for the @RCQuakes! — Everett AquaSox (@EverettAquaSox) February 27, 2019

You guys are verified so it must me true, I really wanted him on the Cubs???? — ooga booga (@GoochyGotch) February 28, 2019

Although, it’s rather difficult to tell if everyone actually caught on to the joke.

This is good news for the @Indians — CHARLIE MCMURRAY (@clevemcm) February 27, 2019

On Wednesday, the news did come out that the Giants did end up having a second meeting with Bryce Harper in Las Vegas as per NBC Sports. Later in the day on Wednesday, it was said that the Dodgers were “finalizing” a deal with Harper and that he would take his physical later in the week as per Inquisitr.

The rumors continue with Sports Illustrated saying the Phillies are still alive and that gives all three teams a chance. The RubberDucks simply wanted to stir the pot and add even more rumors to the recipe.

With all of the rumors flying around, it’s rather difficult for someone to not actually think twice that Harper may have signed with the RubberDucks of Akron. Only, he didn’t and he hasn’t and he isn’t going to.

No-one really knows what is going to happen with Bryce Harper, but it appears as if he’s going to sign with the Giants, Dodgers, or Phillies. It’s not known when it will happen. The amount of money he will get on his contract isn’t confirmed. If any of that was confirmed, he’d have signed on the dotted line by now and the Akron RubberDucks would not have been able to play this awesome joke.

Unless something strange happens late on Wednesday, though, the chase and MLB rumors will continue on Thursday.