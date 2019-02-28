‘Star Wars’ TV Series ‘The Mandalorian’ Has Wrapped Season 1, Set To Premiere On Disney+ App This Year

Disney's first 'Star Wars' spin-off series premiere will coincide with the launch of its own streaming service.

The first-ever live action TV Series from the Star Wars universe, The Mandalorian is all set to be the flagship show that launches the company’s own streaming service. As confirmed by The Wrap, filming for Season 1 of the new series has completed.

The show is part of Disney and Lucasfilm’s expansive plans to supplement the Star Wars franchise with stories about new and existing characters and worlds set in the same universe. This focus on creating new and original television and film content is strategic to the studio’s creation of their own content streaming service titled Disney+. As The Inquisitr has already reported, an Obi-Wan Kenobi series is also said to be in development, exclusively for the app. The new reports confirm that the entire Season 1 of The Mandalorian has completed production, and will be premiered in conjunction with the launch of the Disney+ app.

The Mandalorian has been developed by Disney veteran Jon Favreau, who also has the live-action adaptation of The Lion King set to be released this summer. The series stars Pedro Pascal in the lead role, with Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, and Emily Swallow in key roles.

While not a lot of details are known about the series, the official synopsis reveals that the story will focus on a lone gunfighter’s exploits between the fall of the Empire from the original Star Wars trilogy, to the rise of the First Order as seen in the new trilogy. Mandalorians are a fictional race in the Star Wars universe, the most notable of whom was the fan-favorite character of Boba Fett featured in the original trilogy.

The Walt Disney Company Chairman and CEO Bob Iger (L) and actor Jon Favreau attend the world premiere of ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’. Charley Gallay / Getty Images

The main attraction of The Mandalorian, beyond the subject matter, is the impressive crew behind the camera of this series. The first season sees episodes directed by Rick Famiyuma (Dope), Bryce Dallas Howard, Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), and Deborah Chow (The Man In The High Castle). However, the most exciting of these directors is Dave Filoni, who also serves as executive producer along with Favreau. Filoni is the man responsible for continuing the Star Wars legacy even before this new Disney resurgence took hold, creating and writing for the animated shows Clone Wars, Rebels, and the new Resistance. Filoni has been long demanded by the Star Wars fandom to be the one person that needs to be given a live action movie or show in that franchise. The Mandalorian seems to be a step towards appeasing those very fans.

The Mandalorian is set to premiere with the launch of the Disney+ App later this year.