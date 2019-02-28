‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Moniece Slaughter Slapped With Restraining Order By Roommate

After allegedly threatening her neighbor's dog, Moniece Slaughter received some bad news.

Moniece Slaughter, the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star, was recently ordered to keep her distance from her roommate and his dog. Slaughter’s roommate claims that she has kicked him in the past, takes his possessions, and even threatened him by saying she gave the animal something that could harm it.

Slaughter and her roommate appear to have been at odds for some time. Court documents show that Sterling Coleman, Slaughter’s roommate, stated that she has kicked him in the past, locked him out of their home, and even said that she gave his dog something and that he should keep an eye on it.

“She has kicked me. She keeps on coming into my room and taking my things as such as my rug, toothbrush, and even my bath towel,” Coleman said, according to The Blast.

Coleman also claims in the court documents to have filmed an altercation between Slaughter and himself, and she kicked him in the process. As a result of Coleman’s complaints, Coleman filed for a temporary restraining order and requested that the reality star be forced to stay 150 yards away from both him and his dog. However, the judge only ordered that Slaughter stay two yards away from Coleman and his dog, probably because the pair still lives in the same home together.

‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Moniece Slaughter allegedly threatened her roommates dog.https://t.co/vieNmOiDfO — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) February 27, 2019

Slaughter’s response was to file her own restraining order against Sterling Coleman. A judge agreed and Slaughter was given her own restraining order against Coleman as well. The order was made to protect both herself and Karmon, her 9-year-old son with ex Lil Fizz.

When Slaughter filed for her restraining order, it does not appear that she mentioned the fact that Coleman is her roommate. The court documents Slaughter filed say she met Coleman through a mutual friend. Slaughter then claims that Coleman started harassing and threatening her after they met, and even broke into her house. However, as we know, Coleman actually resides in the same house as Slaughter.

Slaughter stated in court documents that on February 1, Coleman came into her kitchen and started calling him names. She told him to leave her house, and he then started calling her names and said he would not leave. She called her father out of fear, and Coleman kept following her around the house while she was on the phone. While the altercation was happening, Slaughter poured a glass of lemonade.

“He slammed a glass cup on my kitchen counter and the grass fragmented cutting my right index finger,” Slaughter said, according to Yahoo Finance.

Slaughter and Coleman are both due in court to hash out the issue next month.