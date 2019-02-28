Victoria’s Secret Model Nadine Leopold Wears Nothing Under See-Through White Crop Top On Instagram

Nadine Leopold is leaving little to the imagination in her latest Instagram post. On Wednesday, the 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself donning a white crop top while wearing nothing underneath.

In the photo in question, the Austrian beauty is featured in a white see-through top that ties at the front, highlighting her impeccable figure. The sheerness of the shirt shows Leopold is not wearing a bra underneath, putting her slender torso on display. The blonde model is wearing a lilac string bikini bottom that ties at either side. The bikini sits high on Leopold’s hips, helping draw attention to her toned abs and thin frame.

She is wearing a flower crown on her head, while her hands are touching slightly in front of her stomach. While the Wolfsberg native is looking at the side, away from the onlooker. In the background behind the model there is a vase with pink roses, matching the flower child quality of the overall photo.

Leopold is wearing her blonde hair parted in the middle and down in loose waves in a very 1960s style. The model appears to be wearing very little to no makeup, allowing her angelic feature to naturally shine through.

The snapshot, which Leopold shared with her 590,ooo Instagram followers, racked up more than 14,000 likes and more than 140 comments in about half a day of being up. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Victoria’s Secret model took to the comments section to compliment her beauty and share their admiration for her.

“Absolutely gorgeous picture of you; stunning,” one user commented.

“Wow, word! Stunning lady,” another one chimed in.

Leopold, who walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2017 and 2018, has fronted fashion campaigns for brands like Rivers Island and Botkier, as Harper’s Bazaar reported. In an interview with the magazine, Leopold shared some of her beauty tips, including the products she uses and the one she doesn’t like. For example, she doesn’t wear eye creams because she feels like they make her face swell up.

“I always feel like it makes my eyes more puffy in the morning,” she shared.

In an interview with the Fashion Spot, Leopold added that the first thing she does in the morning is drink hot water with lemon. In addition, she said she could not emphasize enough the importance of having good sunscreen.