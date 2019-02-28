Jenelle Evans Reportedly Filming With Co-Star Briana DeJesus For Season 9 Of ‘Teen Mom 2’

Without her husband being unable to film for Teen Mom 2, Jenelle Evans has had to find other people and other places to film. For most of the season, she has been filming with her mother in various locations, but at one point production had to be shut down when her husband showed up. Now, according to Radar Online, Jenelle will be traveling to Florida to film with co-star Briana DeJesus.

According to the report, a production source explained that Jenelle will be staying in the Sunshine State for three days to film with Briana. According to the insider, the scenes will air on the current season of the show.

“It’s pretty much because Jenelle can’t film with David so they need some type of storyline for her.”

Although Jenelle Evans has been starring on the show along with Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, and Chelsea Houska longer than she has with Briana DeJesus, Jenelle only gets along with Briana.

The four original cast members all starred on Season 2 of 16 and Pregnant before being picked for the show Teen Mom 2. The girls have been sharing their lives for quite some time, but it wasn’t until 2017 that Briana was added to the show. Prior to being added to the show, she had appeared on Season 4 of 16 and Pregnant as well as Teen Mom 3.

Jenelle Evans has feuded with many of her co-stars, most recently Kailyn Lowry. After Kailyn sent Jenelle a gift containing products from her hair care line, Jenelle took to social media to record herself setting it on fire. Briana has also feuded with Kailyn.

When Briana was added to the Teen Mom 2 cast, she was starting a relationship with Kailyn’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin. The two dated and even filmed together for the show. Briana and Kailyn ended up getting into a feud while at the Teen Mom 2 reunion. Eventually, Briana and Javi broke up and he ended up moving on and having a baby with his new girlfriend. However, Briana doesn’t seem to be heartbroken and is fine with leaving her ex in the past.

According to a previous report from The Inquisitr, Briana revealed that Javi is no longer a “topic of conversation.” Briana has also moved on and is now dating a man named John who resides in New York. Despite the distance, the couple is doing their best to make their relationship work.

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is currently airing new episodes Monday nights on MTV. It is unclear exactly when the scenes with Jenelle and Briana will air, but it is set to be sometime this season.