‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra’s Daughter Nova Sings To Her Baby Sister In New Video

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell of Teen Mom OG recently welcomed their daughter Vaeda into the world. While the couple hasn’t been sharing too much about her on social media, on Wednesday night Tyler posted a video to Instagram of the couple’s daughter Novalee singing to her baby sister.

In the video, Nova is holding her baby sister and singing “London Bells Are Ringing To Her.” In the caption, Tyler notes that his heart “exploded” and “melted” seeing Nova sing to her baby sister.

The couple’s daughter Vaeda will turn 1-week-old on Thursday. It was last week that the couple announced their baby girl had arrived in the world. She was born in the morning and weighed 6 pounds and 4 ounces. The couple also revealed that they had decided to name their little girl Vaeda. Initially, they had been considering the name Tezlee for their daughter.

Back in December, Tyler talked about the name Tezlee and noted that the couple wanted a name that had “Lee” in it since their older daughter Novalee had the name “Lee” as well. However, the couple must have changed their name choice at some point (or perhaps they were never actually considering Tezlee at all, but rather wanted to confuse fans!)

InTouch Weekly reported back in October that Nova was “thrilled” to be a big sister. The site posted a video that showed the little girl kissing the ultrasound photos!

Fans met Catelynn and Tyler on their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, the couple found out they were expecting a baby, but they recognized that they weren’t prepared to care for a baby. They struggled with whether or not to place their daughter for adoption or to try and raise her on their own. Eventually, they chose to place her for adoption. Catelynn gave birth to the couple’s second child on New Year’s Day 2015 and Catelynn and Tyler married later that year.

In September 2018, the couple revealed that they were expecting another baby. They revealed that the pregnancy was a “shock” as they weren’t planning on having another baby at the time. Nevertheless, both Catelynn and Tyler were excited to add another baby to their family and shared pregnancy updates with their fans on social media.

Teen Mom OG is not currently airing new episodes, but it is reported the show will be back for a new season. Fans can catch up with Catelynn and Tyler on social media until the show is back.