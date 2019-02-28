Samanatha Hoopes Leaves Little To The Imagination In Plunging Red Bodysuit On Instagram

Samantha Hoopes knows how to keep her Instagram followers coming back for more. On Wednesday, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a sweltering snapshot of herself in a plunging bodysuit that barely hides anything at all.

In the photo in question, the 28-year-old model is featured in a red one-piece with a plunging neckline that reaches down way past her breasts, helping accentuate her extremely well-endowed figure. The Pennsylvania native has her side to the onlooker as she looks at a point off-camera. She is leaning against a white wall, which contrasts and draws attention to her red bodysuit. The plunging neckline exposes a lot of cleavage and the way she is posing, with her profile toward the photographer, puts her busty figure at the center of the photo.

The mode is wearing bright red lipstick, matching the color of her outfit, and helping accentuate her voluptuous lips, which are slightly parted for the photo, in a seductive way. Hoopes has the front part of her hair parted in the middle and the rest tied back in a ponytail that grazes the wall behind her as it falls onto her back. To accessorize her look, she is wearing futuristic sunglasses that give the photo an edge.

The post, which Hoopes shared with her 1.1 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 16,600 likes and more than 190 comments within just a few hours of being posted. Users of the social media platform and fans of the swimsuit model took to the comments section to compliment her envy-inducing physique and to engage with her caption.

“Lots of incentive, coach,” one commenter wrote in reference to her caption, paired with three fire emoji.

“Put me in the game coach,” another one chimed in.

Hoopes had a great professional time last year. But the year also marks a special time in her private life, as she became engaged to Salvatore Palella, CEO of Helbiz, in July while on vacation in Italy, Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition previously reported. In late 2018, Hoopes jetted off to Australia to shoot her sixth edition of the magazine, as she has been with the SI family since 2014, as Maxim pointed out.

“Every year @si_swimsuit always amazes me & takes leaps in the industry… Doesn’t matter your age weight height or anything no one deserves to be treated poorly touched or abused for the way the look or for what other people view you as! Always do you and know that there’s options and people here to help you!” she is quoted as saying by The Daily Mail.