Oprah Winfrey Will Interview Michael Jackson Accusers After ‘Leaving Neverland’, Per ‘The Root’

Oprah Winfrey is rumored to be at the forefront of the documentary Leaving Neverland after it airs in March, The Root reports.

Winfrey will reportedly host a panel discussion with Wade Robson and James Safechuck immediately after the second installment of the HBO documentary. The documentary is directed by Dan Reed, who will also join the discussion. The discussion, Oprah Winfrey Presents: After Neverland is set to premiere on March 4 on both OWN and HBO. Winfrey will also air the interview on Oprah’s Super Soul Conversations podcast.

Both Robson and Safechuck have come forward against the pop superstar, stating that he molested them when they were ages 7 and 10. The documentary will reportedly explain the alleged events in more graphic detail. The two men have also testified against Jackson during his 2005 trial, which followed accusations from another young boy at the time claiming he also molested him.

The discussion will reportedly be a Q&A that will be recorded in front of an audience of other victims of sexual abuse. Leaving Neverland has already caused a stir in the media following its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January. The documentary has made Jackson’s family extremely upset, which they have shared with the public on multiple occasions.

Jackson’s brothers, Tito, Marlon, and Jackie, as long with his nephew, Taj, appeared on CBS This Morning and spoke to Gayle King about the documentary Tuesday. The family accused Robson and Safechuck as “opportunists” and “admitted liars” and are adamant in defending their brother’s legacy.

“It’s always been about money. I hate to say it when it’s my uncle, it’s almost like they see a blank check,” Taj said.

“These people… felt that they’re owed something. You know, instead of working for something, they blame everything on my uncle”

King also asked the Jackson brothers if they felt it was odd that Jackson shared a bed with young men, which Taj said was “normal” for him as he grew up around his famous uncle. The family also stated they will not watch the documentary and they don’t see a substantial reason why they should view it.

“I don’t care to see it,” Jackie said.

“No, because I know my brother. I don’t have to see that documentary. I know Michael. I’m the oldest brother. I know my brother. I know what he stood for. What he was all about. Bringing the world together. Making kids happy. That’s the kind of person he was.”

The two-part documentary airs on HBO at 8 pm EST.