Ed Sheeran Quietly Marries Cherry Seaborn In Small Ceremony At Their Home In Suffolk, England

Ed Sheeran is one sneaky guy!

The infamously private musician is now reportedly a married man. According to People, the 28-year-old has kept his marriage to longtime love Cherry Seaborn under wraps for over two months! A source close to the pair shares that Sheeran and Seaborn tied the knot at their home in Suffolk, England, just a few days before Christmas. There were only about 40 people in attendance and it seemed to be pretty low-key, according to a source.

“Ed got married a few days before Christmas. It was very quiet – just Ed’s oldest school pals, limited family and the priest,” reporter Dan Wootton shares. “He wanted no fuss and he wanted it to be something entirely for them – just a tiny winter wedding … Neither of them were that fussed about making a big deal about it.”

The couple is reportedly looking to celebrate again this coming summer with a larger group of friends and family, but the group that did attend the wedding did a pretty good job of keeping it on the down low since news of the wedding is just beginning to surface now. The couple’s famous pals like Taylor Swift were not invited to the intimate ceremony, but it’s expected that they will be invited to the festival-like celebration this summer.

The Sun goes on to report that Ed and Cherry wanted to build a wedding chapel on site but their plans were sadly rejected and they were unable to build a chapel to get married in. However, the pair still powered through and were able to get married in front of a very small and intimate group.

The Daily Mail reports that while Ed and Cherry just began dating in 2015, they had known each other for years after having met at school in Framlingham, Suffolk. In an interview, Sheeran shared that Cherry lived just a few miles down the road where he grew up and he also shared his hopes for having kids with her.

And while he has remained pretty quiet on his relationship to Seaborn since tying the knot, Sheeran did finally announce to fans that he and Seaborn were in fact engaged in a sweet post on Instagram last January. The “Shape of You” singer simply shared a snapshot of himself putting his arms around Cherry and planting a big kiss on her cheek as she wears a huge smile on her face.

“Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx,” he wrote along with the post.

Congrats to the happy couple!