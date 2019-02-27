NBA Rumors: Nike May Have Just Dropped A Major Hint That Kevin Durant Is Leaving The Golden State Warriors

Nike may have just dropped a major hint about the future of Kevin Durant.

The impending free agent is widely believed to be leaving the Golden State Warriors after the conclusion of the season, and now his apparel company may be confirming that. As some jersey shoppers pointed out, the price for his Warriors jersey was just slashed by 75 percent, seen as a sign that it will soon become outdated.

The sale caught the attention of NBC Sports, which noted that a panel of NBA experts just predicted that Durant would be leaving the Warriors after the season and signing with the Knicks. More than two-thirds of the NBA reporters believed that Durant would call Madison Square Garden home next season, with just 33 percent picking the Warriors as his destination.

The report added that there have been some other hints that the Knicks could be zeroing in on Durant this offseason.

“All anyone can talk about with Durant is speculation on where he will play next. And for good reason. Durant went on a nine-day silence with the media following the Knicks’ trade of Kristaps Porzingis, and now it’s been reported Porzingis wasn’t too high on possibly playing with Durant,” the report noted.

If all the rumors pan out, the Golden State Warriors could be fielding a significantly different team next season. Along with the reports that Kevin Durant may be leaving, others have noted that the Los Angeles Lakers are planning to make a run at Klay Thompson as they look for a rapid rebuild to make a contender around LeBron James.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports said on an episode of The HoopsHype Podcast that the Warriors would need to offer a max contract to Thompson as soon as free agency begins if they want any chance of keeping him away from the rival Lakers. While Thompson has said he wants to be a “Warrior for life,” Bleacher Report noted that he has also left open the possibility of signing with a new team.

“Contract negotiations are way down the line,” he said.

“But I think we all have the same interest. I would love to be here for the rest of my career…. But at the end of the day, I’m going to be a free agent in 2019. Number one on my list would obviously be to stay with the Warriors.”

For his part, Kevin Durant hasn’t given much of an indication whether he will be leaving the Warriors next season.