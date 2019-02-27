Jordyn Woods Offered Her Own TV Show Following Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal, Per ‘The Sun’

Jordyn Woods may not need the Kardashian and Jenner family to be on television. Rumors are flying that the model has been offered her very own TV show in the wake of her cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

According to The Sun, Jordyn Woods has been getting offers to appear on her very own reality TV series, as well as being approached by companies who want to use her name while it’s still in the headlines.

“Jordyn’s been approached by loads of companies who want to trade off her notoriety. She’s been offered her own TV, and tons of modeling gigs,” an insider told the outlet.

As many fans will remember, it was announced last week that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson has split after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star found out that her boyfriend had hooked up with Jordyn Woods, who has been Kylie Jenner’s best friend for years.

The news was said to have shocked Khloe, who has been very close to Jordyn in the past. However, Tristan’s cheating wasn’t anything new to her. Thompson was busted cheating on Kardashian the first time back in April while she was nine months pregnant with their first child, daughter True.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian allegedly still can’t believe that Jordyn Woods had the nerve to get intimate with Tristan Thompson behind her back.

“Khloe is still hurt. She still can’t believe that Tristan hooked up with Jordyn. Everyone thinks she will be better off now. Tristan won’t be able to hurt her again. For him to hook up with Jordan is the ultimate betrayal,” an insider told People Magazine.

“It’s always difficult when you realize a relationship that you have worked hard on to keep is completely over,” the source stated, adding that Kardashian had been acting like a single mom for awhile before her split with Thompson.

Meanwhile, Woods is set to appear on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook series, Red Table Talk, on Friday to discuss her side of the story, and fans will likely be tuning in to see how she plays off hooking up with her close friend’s baby daddy.

Will she spill all of the details about that night, and if so, will the Kardashians sue her for breaking her non-disclosure agreement?

Fans can see Jordyn Woods’ interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on Friday via Facebook Watch.