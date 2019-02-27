Khloe Kardashian Relieved To Be Done With Tristan Thompson, Per ‘Daily Mail’

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly relieved that her relationship with Tristan Thompson is finally over. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star allegedly feels a weight lifted off her shoulders following her break up with the NBA player.

According to The Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian is looking towards the future and trying to keep a positive attitude when it comes to her split with Tristan Thompson, knowing that she has to share her daughter, True, with her former boyfriend.

A source recently told People Magazine that they were amazed by how long Kardashian tried to keep her family together since Thompson was first busted cheating on her back in April while she was nine months pregnant with their daughter.

However, Khloe decided to stick with the relationship in hopes of keeping her family together. She and Tristan stayed together, but it seems that things were never the same following the scandal. Last week it was announced that Thompson had cheated again, this time with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, who was very close to every member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, including Khloe.

“It’s been very challenging for her. But in the end, now that they are 100 percent over, Khloe feels like she did everything she could,” the source confessed of Khloe and Tristan’s relationship.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian has been posting a series of cryptic messages and quotes to her Instagram story since Tristan Thompson’s hookup with Jordyn Woods was announced, and this week she finally spoke out in the wake of the headlines.

“Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you! I’ve been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you! I’ll be back when I’m in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another,” Kardashian told her loyal supporters via her Twitter account.

Meanwhile, all of the drama between Khloe, Jordyn, and Tristan was allegedly caught by KUWTK cameras, and will likely be shown to some extent when the new season begins airing.

On Friday, Jordyn will sit down with Jada Pinkett Smith during her Red Table Talk Facebook series and tell her side of the story, letting fans know what happened between her and Tristan in her own words.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s break up drama with Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season next month.