Jordyn Woods Financially Cut Off By Kardashians

The Kardashian-Jenner clan decides to end all business interactions they previously had with Woods.

Jordyn Woods has expressed much regret publicly after the news broke that Kylie Jenner’s best friend had cheated with Kylie’s sister’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Woods has told the public that she regrets her decisions, and that she was extremely drunk when she went home with Thompson. In fact, Woods claims she doesn’t even remember the night, and once she discovered the truth, she spent a lot of time crying.

Whether Woods is remorseful or not, the Jenner-Kardashian clan has decided to cut off both Woods and Thompson. Of course, that decision affects Woods far more than Thompson. Woods is financially dependent on the Kardashians, and has been reportedly well taken care of by her best friend, Kylie Jenner.

After Kylie found out about Woods having an affair with her sister Khloe’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, Kylie was both heartbroken and infuriated. Obviously, the public scandal is something the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan could never appreciate, but Kylie has especially endured a lot of pain and guilt because of how the situation affected Khloe. Khloe did manage to dump Thompson and cut him out of the Kardashian’s life, but cutting off Woods has been much more difficult.

“Jordyn was a friend that Khloe confided in a bout her difficulties with Tristan and then Jordyn did this. The family won’t be forgiving ” a source told Cosmopolitan. “They have done everything to help Jordyn be successful on her own. They feel she would be nothing without them. It’s such a betrayal for them.”

While the Kardashian-Jenners have decided to pull all of their financial connections to Woods, the situation is a bit complicated for all of the parties involved. Woods had several business connections to the family, and even resided in Kylie’s guest house. Jordyn and Kylie share a makeup line together, and Jordyn also starred on several episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Jordyn also modeled for Khloe’s Good Americans jeans line. Regardless, the family has moved forward and ended all of these opportunities for Woods.

Plus, the end of the relationship between Woods and the Kardashian-Jenners is not just a short-term situation. Instead, the family has made it clear they all want nothing to do with her, and they will not reconnect with her for any business or financial reasons.

“Jordyn has been trying to reach out to Khloe and Kylie everyone else in the family to apologize,” a source close to Woods said, according to People. “She wants to apologize and make everything right. She spent the whole night crying with her mum and sister.”