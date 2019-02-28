‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Renewed For Another Season At NBC, Seventh Season Overall

Last May, fans of the workplace comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine were upset over the television show’s cancellation by Fox after five seasons on the air. Fortunately, NBC saw the value in the series and picked up the program, reviving it for Season 6. Today, the peacock network announced that is has renewed Brooklyn Nine-Nine for the 2019 to 2020 TV season, which will be its seventh season overall.

The series follows an odd group of police officers at Brooklyn, New York’s 99th Precinct as they hilariously solve serious crimes, usually by using nontraditional methods. The show stars Andy Samberg (Jake Peralta), Terry Crews (Terry Jeffords), Andre Braugher (Captain Raymond Holt), Stephanie Beatriz (Rosa Diaz), Melissa Fumero (Amy Santiago), Joe Lo Truglio (Charles Boyle), Dirk Blocker (Michael Hitchcock), and Joel McKinnon Miller (Norm Scully). Actress Chelsea Peretti (Gina Linetti) recently left the show after appearing in the first five-and-a-half seasons.

The critically acclaimed series and its stars have won numerous awards, including Golden Globe Awards, Critics’ Choice Television Awards, Creative Arts Emmy Awards, and a GLAAD Media Award.

When NBC originally announced that it had acquired Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the network said that Season 6 would consist of just 13 episodes. However, according to Variety, the number of episodes was upped to 18 in September. NBC has not yet determined how many episodes there will be in Season 7.

“It’s been one of our great joys as a network to give Brooklyn Nine-Nine a second life. Cheers to [executive producers] Dan Goor, Mike Schur, Luke Del Tredici, and David Miner, and our amazing cast and crew who each week turn New York’s finest into New York’s funniest,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, the co-presidents of Scripted Programming at NBC Entertainment, in a statement.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Twitter account shared a short video of the cast and crew being told that the show was renewed during a table read for an upcoming episode. All of the actors were incredibly happy, including Terry Crews, who was the first to jump up. He then threw his script in the air with happiness.

Melissa Fumero shared a sweet memory on Twitter to show her elation over the series renewal.

“First day of Season 1, I sat at my desk across from [Andy Samberg] and he looked at me and said, ‘whelp, this might be your view for the next 7 years.’ He was joking, BUT HE WAS RIGHT!!! #Brooklyn99 SEASON 7,” she wrote.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine airs Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on NBC.