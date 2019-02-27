Rihanna Sets Instagram On Fire In Skimpy Black Lingerie

Rihanna not only designs her lingerie, but she is also the perfect model for it. On Wednesday, the Barbadian singer took to her Instagram page to share a sweltering snapshot of herself donning a sexy bodysuit from her Savage X Fenty lingerie line that is bound to send temperatures soaring.

In the photo, the “Diamonds” hitmaker is featured in a skimpy black one-piece that sits high on her hips, helping accentuate her killer curves, particularly her strong thighs and curvy booty. She is kneeling on the floor on what looks like a white duvet or sheet, in a pose that puts her legs and derriere at the center of the photo.

RiRi’s bodysuit has a plunging neckline that shows off her voluptuous cleavage. The piece has the Savage X Fenty logo across the bodice, right along the waistline, helping highlight Rihanna’s hourglass figure. She paired her sexy bodysuit with black heels, while she accessorized it with several silver bracelets on both arms. She has hair long nail painted in neon green, which creates an interesting contrast with the black of her outfit.

The “Umbrella” singer has her left arm as she grabs a handful of hair, in a seductive pose. Her raven hair is down and messy, and it falls onto her chest over her shoulder.

The photo, which Rihanna shared with her almost 68 million followers she has on Instagram, racked up more than 2 million likes in about two hours of being posted at the time of this writing. Users of the popular social media platform who are fans of the singer flocked to the comment section to compliment her figure and praise her for coming out with sexy lingerie that caters to a variety of women and bodies.

“The bawwwddy that is being served here whew,” one user wrote.

“Savage strikes again,” another one chimed in.

Rihanna used the post as an opportunity to promote her Savage X Fenty VIP pack for Xclusive Savage X members, which are monthly limited-edition subscription boxes, as Vogue explained.

In addition to everything she has going on, she also recently partnered with LVMH to launch her first full-fledged luxury fashion brand, as W Magazine is reporting. According to the report, Rihanna has invested a lot of her own money into the venture and will be a 49.99 percent shareholder through her company Denim UK Holdings. LVMH has not launched a new brand since it did so with Christian Lacroix in 1987, showing a massive vote of confidence in the brand, the report continued.