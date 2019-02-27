MLB Rumors: Bryce Harper Named Favorite To Win NL MVP Despite Not Having A Team

Bryce Harper is already being called the favorite to win MVP honors in the National League. However, the all-star outfielder hasn’t even signed with a team, and there are tons of rumors about where he’ll be playing next year.

According to CBS Sports, Bryce Harper is leading the way for odds makers, who are calling him the best shot to win the National League MVP this season. Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, Kris Bryant, Manny Machado, Freeie Feeman, and Eugenio Suarez are also on the list under Harper’s name.

Meanwhile, other players such as Mike Trout, Jose Ramierz, Mookie Betts, Francisco Lindor, Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa, Giancarlo Stanton, Khris Davis, Gary Sanchez, and Aaron Judge are among the names being thrown around for American League MVP.

Although Bryce hasn’t made his free agency decision, he’s still favored 6/1 to take home the trophy. The report also reveals that the AL Cy Young top prospects are Corey Kluber, Justin Verlander, Carlos Carrasco, Chris Sale, Trevor Bauer, Luis Severino, and Gerrit Cole.

The NL Cy Young odds makers have Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom, Aaron Nola, Clayton Kershaw, Noah Syndergaard, Kyle Feeland, and Madison Bumgarner at the top picks to win the title.

The news of Harper’s likely NL MVP comes as the outfielder continues to make fans wait for news about which team he’ll be playing for next season.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Bryce Harper sweepstakes has been going on for so long now that it’s starting to take a weird turn, with ’90s band Smash Mouth getting in on the MLB rumors.

“We are hearing Giants ownership/upper mgmt might not be on the same page as Zaidi regarding Harper. They want to offer a long term contract like they did with Bonds and Zaidi does NOT want to. Sabean/Baer step the F up, this is your team, not some slappy’s from the Dodgers,” the band’s official Twitter account wrote on Tuesday.

The band also went on to reveal that if Harper ended up with the LA Dodgers, it would be the worst thing to ever happen to the San Francisco Giants franchise.

“Seems bad????? If this happens this will be the most damaging thing ever for the @SFGiants EVER!!!!!! In the history of the franchise! Sabean/Baer WAKE THE F UP,” the account tweeted in response to a headline that claimed Bryce could be joining the Dodgers.

Bryce Harper fans are still waiting for his decision as spring training is in full swing, and they’re beginning to grow very impatient.