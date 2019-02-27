Jordyn Woods Reportedly Said She ‘Hooked Up’ With Khloé Kardashian’s Other Ex James Harden

Woods claims to have also gotten together with James Harden recently.

If sources close to Jordyn Woods are to be believed, then the former best friend of the Jenner-Kardashian clique may have pursued more than one of Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriends. The media learned that Jordyn Woods got together with Khloe’s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson on February 17. Thompson and Woods didn’t do much to hide their attraction to the public since the two were seen out together cuddling and holding hands at Santa Monica’s SHOREbar before they headed back to Thompson’s house.

Woods seems to have displayed remorse for her actions. She claims to not remember the night with Thompson because she drank far too much. When Woods found out the truth, she became very upset and broke down, according to Celeb News Network. However, sources close to Woods have claimed the pair was seeing each other behind Khloe’s back for about a month.

Whether Woods does truly feel guilty about her affair with Tristan Thompson or not, it appears she also spent time with another one of Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriends, James Harden. Friends of Woods, according to The Blast, stated that Woods claims she also got together with Harden almost immediately after her encounter with Thompson.

When Harden returned to Los Angeles on Monday, February 18, he was flying back from the NBA All-Star game, which took place in Charlotte, North Carolina. Woods apparently ran into Harden and before pursuing Harden, she asked Khloe for permission, which she received. Woods did not go back home until the next morning. Harden has not commented on the situation yet.

While sources close to Woods claim that Woods contacted Khloe about Harden, there is still a lack of clarity about the situation. When the story about Woods and Thompson first broke, Woods stated she did contact Khloe on Monday when she left Thompson’s home. However, Woods never stated elsewhere, even when she told her side of the story about the affair, that she would also be meeting Harden later that day.

What is clear about the affair is that Khloe did not know about Thompson and Woods getting together in a way that would violate her trust. Khloe found out about the affair through friends after the media broke the news about Thompson’s infidelity.

Also, Harden and Khloe have been broken up for years. If Khloe did give Woods her blessing, it would be understandable. In fact, Harden has even publicly spoken about how difficult it was to date Khloe at the time.

“I didn’t like all the attention,” Harden said, according to Elle. “I feel like it was for no reason. I wasn’t getting anything out of it except my name out there and my face out there, and I don’t need that. It wasn’t uncomfortable, but it wasn’t me. I don’t need pictures of myself when I’m driving my car. Who cares? What shoes am I wearing? Who cares? Where am I eating? Who cares? It was unnecessary stuff that I think trickled down to my teammates. I had to eliminate that.”