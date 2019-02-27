Kate Middleton Pours The Perfect Beer During Visit In Northern Ireland

Who says royals can’t have fun?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got behind the bar today at the Empire Music Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland, where People reported they each took turn playing bartender.

Kate showed off her impressive pouring skills by pulling the perfect pint of Harp Lager — a staple for bars across Ireland — sending the crowd wild. Kate’s husband Prince William donned a huge grin as he stood watching beside her before stepping up and pouring his own drink.

Naturally, the mother of three looked as glamorous as ever when she stepped on the opposite side of the bar. The duchess wore a beautiful mint green Missoni dress that shimmered under the lights of the venue and featured a pleated skirt and sheer sleeves. Kate also added a pair of nude pumps and a matching nude clutch, and wore a delicate gold necklace to complete the look. The royal wore her brunette tresses in their signature blowout style for the event and sported a minimal makeup look featuring a light pink blush.

The royal couple’s impressive drink pouring were during an evening event at the music hall that celebrated “young people who are making a real difference in Northern Ireland.” The couple were also able to catch up with Northern Irish Athlete Dame Mary Peters and congratulate her on her appointment today by Her Majesty The Queen to be a Lady Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.

As People noted, her royal highness was the inspiration for a brew of beer that was debuted shortly before her marriage to Prince William in 2011. The “Kiss Me Kate” pale ale, described by head brewer Adrian Redgrove as “elegant, tasteful and British to the core” brew, was released by Castle Rock Brewery in Nottingham and was available in pubs across Britain for a limited time ahead of the royal wedding.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Duke and Duchess had quite an eventful day that started with a trip to Windsor Park Stadium, which is home to Linfield FC. Both Kate and William ditched their royal garb for athletic clothes and sneakers during the visit and took to the field to kick the soccer ball around with some of the young girls who are part of the Irish Football Association’s Rising Stars program.

⚽ The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge join children involved in the @OfficialIrishFA's grassroots programmes for a kickabout at @NorthernIreland's Windsor Park. #RoyalVisitNI pic.twitter.com/ya242qCXyX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 27, 2019

The royal couple was also given a tour of the facility from legendary goalie Pat Jennings, and later met with participants of the Irish Football Association Foundation’s Ahead of the Game Mental Health program.