British Model Megan Williams Poses For Victoria’s Secret Swimwear 2019

British model Megan Williams recently stunned her fans after she posted an eye-popping bikini photo on Instagram. In the picture, the model is featured wearing a barely-there lemon-yellow bikini top which she teamed with light blue bikini bottoms.

The model let her hair down and struck a side pose along with her fellow models, and in the process, she exposed her cleavage as well as her well-toned stomach. Within a few hours of having been posted and as of the writing of this piece, Megan’s picture racked up more than 17,000 likes and 117 comments wherein fans and followers drooled over the hotties and showered them with complimentary comments.

One fan said that Megan’s beauty is inspiring and that she is the most stunning of all, while another one opined that Megan is extremely beautiful and sexy, and she deserves to be a Victoria’s Secret angel. One of Megan’s ardent admirers wrote that although he loves the 25-year-old model the most, he finds all the ladies stunning and is confused about which one to ask out on a date.

Other models who are featured in the picture include Grace Elizabeth, Maya Stepper, and Lorena Rae – each one of whom looked absolutely stunning in the photos, so much so that one fan wrote that if heaven had a physical shape, it would be like the said photo.

Prior to posting the said group picture, Megan provided her fans with a clearer view of her bikini as she posed alongside her fellow model, Grace Elizabeth, who was featured wearing a blue printed bikini in the photo.

As of the writing of this piece, the picture in question accrued more than 25,000 likes and 235 comments. Per usual, fans showered the hottie with complimentary comments like “amazing body,” “you are the sexiest woman alive,” “breathtakingly gorgeous,” and “the epitome of perfection.”

In the caption, Megan announced that Victoria’s Secret swimsuit collection 2019 is hitting the stores soon and she is really excited about it. A look at the comments section shows that her female fans were equally excited and happy to get their hands on their favorite bikini sets from the world-famous lingerie company.

According to an article by The Fashion Spot, although a lot of people might not be aware of Megan’s name, after walking for Victoria’s Secret thrice, she is one of the most buzzed-about rising stars of the show. During the interview, Megan was asked if her self-confidence takes a hit, what does she do. In response, she replied with some words of wisdom which everyone should learn from.