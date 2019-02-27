‘Little People Big World’ Star Amy Roloff Takes Romantic Trip To Costa Rica With Boyfriend Chris Marek

Things continue to heat up between Amy Roloff and boyfriend Chris Marek.

Over the past few days, Roloff has been sharing photos from her tropical getaway to Costa Rica with her man by her side. One of the first vacation posts to her Instagram account came on February 17. In a series of three photos, Amy and Chris can be seen standing near a pool on the tropical island with their arms wrapped around one another. Chris looks casual in a t-shirt and pair of swim trunks and Amy sports a pair of jeans and a floral yellow top.

Two other photos in the deck show flowers from Chris on Valentine’s Day as well as waves crashing in the ocean. And the post certainly did not go unnoticed by Roloff’s followers. So far, the sweet and loving post has earned the reality star over 47,000 likes in addition to 700 plus comments and growing.

While some fans took to the post to comment on what a good couple Amy and Chris make, countless others commented on the post to wish the happy couple safe travels on their much-needed getaway.

“I am very happy for the both of you,” one follower commented.

“You have no idea how happy I feel to see you guys together.”

“Love the pics of your vacation especially the sunset so wish I was on vacation anywhere warm,” another chimed in.

Amy also shared a post the day before Valentine’s Day, asking fans how they were planning on spending the holiday. The reality TV star couldn’t help but gush over being able to spend time with him in Costa Rica on vacation. Amy also shared a post shortly after she returned home from the trip.

In this particular photo, Amy and Chris are surrounded by a large group of friends and everyone has huge smiles on their faces. Roloff and Marek appear front and center in the photo as they once again put their arms around one another. In the caption of the post, Amy couldn’t help but gush over what an amazing time she had with Chris and the group.

“What an awesome and wonderful time in Costa Rica with Chris for Valentine’s Day and good friends. I’m missing the warm weather right now ☀️????. @villaestrellacr was a fantastic place to stay and I loved it but more special was being there w/ Chris. I’d loved to go back to Costa Rica again one day…”

Like her other post, this one also gained the mother of four a lot of accolades with over 22,000 likes in addition to 150 plus comments. Fans can follow Amy on Instagram to see where she and Chris jet off to next.