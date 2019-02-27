R. Kelly’s Brother Shares Eerie Foreboding About His Brother’s Future Amid Latest Sexual Abuse Case

R. Kelly is out on bail but, at this point, no one knows how long he’ll really be a free man. If a judge rules in favor of attorney Michael Avenatti and Cook County prosecutors, R. Kelly could spend the rest of his life behind bars. To many of R. Kelly’s adoring fans, his days may be numbered, but to his estranged younger brother, Carey Kelly, it might be for a very different reason.

According to ABC News, after R. Kelly was released from Cook County Jail on Monday, February 25, Carey appeared on Good Morning America. During the interview, he was asked about his reaction to the current charges his brother is facing. While R. Kelly is still considered innocent until proven guilty, Carey believes this really could be the end of his brother’s career – and possibly his life.

Although this wasn’t R. Kelly’s first time behind bars, his brother doesn’t think he would survive spending the rest of his life in prison.

“Robert is not built for jail,” Carey Kelly said during the interview. “I’m concerned about others harming him as well, but the reason why I say Robert might harm himself in because he won’t want to face the gangbangers [and others].”

He added, “Robert would be suicidal because he can’t do that for years. The easy way out would be for him to take his life.”

The latest news follows a massive news cycle about R. Kelly. In January, the Lifetime network sparked a media firestorm with its disturbing documentary, Surviving R. Kelly. After the six-hour documentary aired, things quickly began to spiral out of control for R. Kelly.

The documentary and tons of other incriminating reports from alleged victims have also led to heated debates on social media. While there are still tons of loyal R. Kelly fans, many social media users who have condemned the singer recalled the chilling words of his former assistant.

During the documentary, he recalled a discussion he’d had with R. Kelly after the last sex tape was leaked. He claimed R. Kelly admitted that he knew one day the sex tapes would be his downfall but he was reportedly addicted to filming his sexual acts.

R. Kelly has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual assault. It has been reported that R. Kelly could face additional charges in connection with the sex tapes and others who allegedly helped to enable him could also face charges.