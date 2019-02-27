Nicki Minaj Shares New $450,000 Rolls Royce On Instagram

Nicki Minaj just added a shiny black Rolls Royce to her car collection.

The “Super Bass” rapper shared a video on Tuesday asking her fans for advice on her selection for a new car. E! News reported that after reading her fans’ comments, the Queens native decided to purchase a fully loaded 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The car also has a red interior and has a base price of $380,000. However, in true Minaj fashion, she decided to customize it and add on her own features. These features include a mink rug, which ran the 36-year-old around $2,000-3,000, a refrigerator in the back that holds up to two bottles of champagne that runs between $5,000-7,000 and stars for the car’s ceiling, which ran the star about $20,000.

Minaj said on her Instagram page that she made her final decision after speaking with rapper Soulja Boy, who is now going by Big Draco as his stage name. He appeared on an episode of Minaj’s podcast, Queen Radio, and told her she should get the Rolls-Royce truck over a Range Rover she also had her eye on. The “Good Form” rapper then said she wanted to get both because she “couldn’t choose.” The video shows an employee of Universal Foreign, where she purchased the car, showing the car’s details to her 99.6 million followers.

“Sucks I couldn’t be in the US for the delivery,” Minaj captioned under her Instagram video. Been deciding what color to make the exterior/interior for the last cpl weeks. We def adding stars on the ceiling too Thank you @bobcarking_The King of this car sh*t.- should I make it pink like my old lambo? Decisions, decisions.”

The “Barbie Tingz” rapper’s has been working diligently to gift herself with a luxury car. She is currently on her world tour, which began in January. Though the tour had technical difficulties in Europe earlier this month, it seems to be in full swing, as Minaj performed in Poland on Monday.

The tour is set to begin its North American leg in May, where Minaj will be welcomed by her new car. According to E!, the Rolls-Royce is still in Long Island as the details of the custom designs are finalized. Bob Nydoe, who worked closely with Minaj on her car, said he is also working on her Lamborghini and will ship both to her when they’re complete.

“Nicki is a great person. She is easy to work with,” Ndoye said. “As long as you please her and make her happy everything is good. She’s a genius. She’s a great woman.”