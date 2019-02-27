Chrissy Teigen On The ‘How Do You Deal With Your Wife’ Question

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are one of the most celebrated of celebrity couples. But Teigen revealed on Twitter Wednesday that she has a pet peeve about something her famous husband is often asked in interviews about her.

“I feel like a very common question when interviewing john is basically ‘how do you deal with your wife’ and… I don’t love it,” Teigen said on Twitter. “It happens a lot. ‘does she ask you if certain things are okay to say?’…it’s just very weird to me.”

She went on to assure her audience that permission does not need to be asked when it comes to what they say in interviews.

Teigen then asked interviewers not to ask Legend that question.

“I’m not mad at anyone who has asked this,” the model continued. “I get that we are very different. It happens a lot though and I’m just not very into it. You don’t ask me how I deal with watching msnbc every night or what I do while he’s silent for a week.”

Glamour magazine found a couple of recent interviews, with the likes of Ellen DeGeneres and Carson Daly, in which he’s been asked such questions. DeGeneres had specifically asked if Teigen runs her tweets by Legend before sending them.

Legend and Teigen met in 2007, when she starred in one of his music videos, and the two married in Italy in 2013. The couple has two children.

Teigen has just under 11 million followers on Twitter and 23 million followers on Instagram, and her posts frequently make news. While the posts often entail funny pictures of Teigen, Legend, and their children, sometimes in funny costumes, as well as messages about body positivity and everyday motherhood, sometimes they’re more controversial.

Talk that talk, Chrissy ???? The model and author dealt with the misogynistic question via Twitter and even her hubby, #JohnLegend, chimed in ???? https://t.co/sWDWsOfNOU — Blavity News (@Blavity) February 27, 2019

In December, per The Inquisitr, Teigen referred to her husband as the “best lover” on his 40th birthday, raising some eyebrows. In January Teigen posted about fights she has with her husband. Also that much, Teigen shared that she is “bitter” about seeing her husband work out.

“I get very passionate, I get very loud, and he’s very much a diffuser,” she said at the time, per The Inquisitr.

In early 2018, Legend and Teigen were implicated in the “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory, when believers in that theory believed that the celebrity couple was part of a supposed pedophile ring, because of the costumes they had chosen for their children. Per USA Today, Legend threatened to sue those making the assertion.