‘The OA’ Season 2 Release Date Announced By Brit Marling

Brit Marling drops details about the new season of 'The OA.'

Yesterday, fans were starting to wonder if Season 2 of The OA was about to drop. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this was in thanks to the announcement that Part II would air at the Series Mania festival in France next month. The festival runs from March 22-30 and The OA was reported as airing during this time. But now, the official confirmation has come via Brit Marling’s Instagram account and fans couldn’t be happier.

Brit posted a promo poster for the second season of The OA to her Instagram account earlier today with little more than a couple of emojis regarding the announcement. But the image said it all: Season 2 of The OA would drop on Netflix on March 22.

“Season one was MESMERIZING, I can’t wait!!” one fan wrote in response to the announcement.

“Oh my God, Oh my God,” another fan wrote in all capitals.

“I’m freaking out, I’m freaking out. I’m so excited “I can’t wait.”

Another fan wrote that they got “chills” reading the announcement. Some fans even reported that they were so excited they were crying over the news. After all, it has been two years since Netflix announced The OA would be renewed for a second season, so the reaction was certainly justified.

While the announcement seemed to come out of nowhere after such a long wait for any news regarding the hit series, the tease actually started a little earlier than that. Brit had posted an image of the blue arcs of light seen in the Season 2 promotional poster yesterday and fans immediately started to wonder if major news was about to drop.

“OMG IS IT WHAT I THINK IT IS???!!!!” a fan posted excitedly.

“Oh My God! It’s happening,” another fan commented.

And so, the fans gathered. As they waited, they commented with excitement and nervousness as they waited patiently for any more news pertaining to the suspected Season 2 announcement.

In fact, some fans even got close to guessing the actual release date.

“The next full moon is March 20th, is this the release date clue???” nick_stevenson27 wrote.

Some of the fans questioned whether it actually meant anything at all or whether they were just being messed with, while others tried to work out what the image really was. There were those who guessed that it was a part of the poster, with a few speculating that Saturn would somehow be tied up with the Season 2 plotline.

Of course, what it turned out to be was the top righthand corner of the poster with some of Prairie Johnson’s hair showing.

Then, Brit posted a new image of herself that is presumably from Season 2 of The OA.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, around the same time Brit Marling made her announcement, Netflix also dropped the Season 2 trailer for The OA.

Along with the new trailer, the official Instagram account for The OA also dropped some new artwork. In fact, they dropped loads of new images and details about Part II.

Many of the images show Prairie Johnson, the lead character from Season 1 of The OA. Along with the images were quotes regarding Season 2 as well as some short videos teasing fans with what is to come.

Fans who have had to deal with very little news regarding Season 2 of The OA since the renewal announcement are now in a flurry of activity as they analyze it all.

Season 2 of The OA will stream globally on Netflix on March 22. Netflix has released the following synopsis for Part II.