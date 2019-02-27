Idris Elba Reveals How Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Asked Him To DJ At The Royal Wedding

When Idris Elba isn’t busy acting, working on television shows, or being People‘s Sexiest Man Alive, he also makes some money as a DJ. As it turns out, he’s so good, even the Royals want him. Elba appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, where he revealed that Prince Harry asked him to be the DJ at his wedding to Meghan Markle in May, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Elba explained that he and Harry know each other through charity work.

“So Harry and I, we’ve hung out a couple of times through his dad’s charity, The Prince’s Trust, [which] helped me out as a young actor,” the 46-year-old Luther star explained, adding that he sometimes works with Harry and Prince William.

Elba was one of the beneficiaries for the Prince’s Trust before going on to become ambassador of the foundation. The Prince’s Trust was founded by Prince Charles of Wales in 1976 with a mission to help struggling youth ages 11-30 find opportunities in education and work.

Elba continued on to say that Harry was once at a party that Elba DJ’d for, and the prince asked if he was available for his May wedding.

The actor gave a baffled look and asked, “Is this a joke? Are you joking?”

As royal watchers know, Elba took the job. He played at Harry and Meghan’s wedding on May 19, 2018. One song he chose was “Never Too Much” by Luther Vandross, which reportedly had Markle dancing her heart out with her girlfriends.

“It was great,” he simply told DeGeneres of the experience.

Elba told E! News at the 2019 Golden Globes last month that he has been playing house music for his “whole life.” He often takes on gigs in clubs under the guise “DJ Big Driis” and “Big Driis the Londoner.”

The musician revealed in 2016 that he had been DJ’ing for years, but he did have to put it on hold temporarily for the sake of his acting.

“I made a decision about five years ago to really do it properly [being a DJ], to do it at that level I had never done it, but take it seriously and not ride the coattails of being an actor,” he told Interview magazine, according to Bustle.

While on hand with Ellen DeGeneres, Elba also spoke about his upcoming Netflix series, Turn Up Charlie, which draws from his experience as a DJ.

Elba’s next big gig is one that fans won’t want to miss–he will be taking the stage at Coachella 2019!