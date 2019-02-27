‘This Is Us’: New Promo & Photos Tease Tragedy For Kate, Big Three Getting Ready To Graduate

The new episode, titled 'The Graduates,' will feature scenes set in 1998 and the present day.

This Is Us fans may want to brace themselves for another dire situation. A new promo for the NBC drama shows a pregnant Kate Pearson (Chrissy Metz) being wheeled into a hospital emergency room, and it features a somber sound bite announcing that the Pearson family’s “lives could change in an instant.”

The promo, which you can see below, includes snippets of a concerned looking Beth and Randall (Susan Kelchi Watson, Sterling K. Brown) and a tearful Rebecca (Mandy Moore). A caption for the clip reads, “They’ll have to lean on each other now more than ever.”

The synopsis for the new episode, which is titled “The Graduates,” does not mention Kate’s emergency. The description for the This Is Us episode posted by The Futon Critic reads, “Kevin keeps a secret from Zoe. Randall gets unexpected news about Deja. In the past, the Big Three graduate from High School.”

But photos posted by NBC show that Metz’ character will also be a part of the episode and it appears that the emergency room scene could even pave the way for a cliffhanger. The following week’s episode is titled “The Waiting Room,” after all.

As for the episode’s flashback scenes, NBC has posted new photos from the episode which show a teen Kevin, Kate, and Randall (Logan Shroyer, Hannah Zeile, Niles Fitch) getting ready for their high school graduation in the late 1990s era, just months after the death of their father, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia).

Ron Batzdorff / NBC

The Big Three’s high school has been shown on This Is Us in the past. According to Curbed L.A., past scenes set at the Pearson siblings’ alma mater have been shot at Birmingham High School In Van Nuys, California. The school’s athletic field was featured heavily as the site of Kevin and Randall’s football game fight (Season 1’s “The Game Plan”) and adult Kevin’s drunken meltdown during an alumni awards ceremony (Season 2’s “Number One.”)

The final episodes of This Is Us’ third season will play out over the next month. Series creator Dan Fogelman recently told Deadline he has a master plan for the final seasons of the hit NBC drama.

“We’ve got multiple seasons mapped out,” Fogelman said. “I think this season has been a lot about redemption, but also a lot of rebirth. Next season is a season of new beginnings and restarts.”

Take a look at the new This Is Us promo below.

They'll have to lean on each other now more than ever. #ThisIsUs is back Tuesday at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/KKmVijcAgE — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) February 27, 2019

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.