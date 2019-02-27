Georgia Fowler’s Chest-Baring Outfit Wows Fans On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler knows exactly how to stun her fans through her amazing looks, beautiful body, and her sense of style. And to prove that, the model recently took to Instagram and posted a risqué snap which left her fans asking for more.

In the sultry post, the model is featured wearing a shimmery white wrap dress which she tied up at the waist with a black sash belt to accentuate her slim waist. The model ditched her bra to expose her bare chest through the plunging neckline of her dress which ran all the way down to her waist. To add further sexiness to the attire, she exposed her legs through the thigh-high slit of her ensemble and finished off her look with a pair of silver high-heeled sandals. She tied her hair into a sleek bun with a side parting, accessorized with large silver earrings and a black studded purse, and wore a full face of makeup to exude beauty and grace.

Per the caption of the picture, Georgia dressed up to attend Elton John’s Oscar viewing party and within a day of having been posted, the post racked up more than 15,000 likes and various comments wherein fans showered the 26-year-old model for her sense of style.

Praising her beauty, one fan wrote that he is in love with Georgia, while another one said that she is simply gorgeous and there is no one else like her. One fan even wrote that among all the attendees at the event, Georgia pulled off the best look.

Georgia also posted an outdoor picture wearing the same outfit and struck a side pose which provided a glimpse of her perky breasts to send temperatures soaring. In the caption, she informed her fans that her outfit was from Alexandre Vauthier and the pic amassed an additional 33,000-plus likes and close to 200 comments.

Aside from that, Georgia also recently posed for Maxim – a men’s magazine well-known for posting skin-baring pictures of models from across the globe. In the pic, Georgia left little to the imagination by wearing a shirt that fell down her arms to expose her chest. Although her nipples were censored, thanks to her hair, she still left a lot for her fans to drool over.

In her interview for the magazine, Georgia said that she is all about keeping things simple in her life.