Alexis Ren Flaunts Major Cleavage In Latest Instagram Snap

When it comes to dropping sexy, head-turning snaps of herself, Alexis Ren is an absolute pro. The model took to Instagram on Wednesday to share both a photo and a video of herself sitting at an outdoor cafe, and her ample cleavage was on full display.

The Maxim model wore a white shirt with a plunging neckline that showed off her buxom chest. She wore her long, chestnut-colored locks in unkempt waves that spilled over her shoulders and arms. In the accompanying video she posted, Ren ran her fingers playfully through her hair and flipped her mane over into a sexy, side-swept part.

For makeup, the internet sensation chose a rose-colored blush that she swept over her cheeks to accentuate her flawless face. She wore a peach-toned shadow and heavy flicks of mascara to make her brown eyes pop and topped the look off with a soft, pink lipstick. Ren left the accessories at home, letting the flowing, white top and stunning makeup picks speak for themselves.

Recently, Ren rubbed elbows with other famous celebs at the 2019 Oscars. She shared a few photos of her jaw-dropping gown, and fans went wild for the look. The Stefanie Naylor Couture garb fit Ren like a dream and featured several shades of gold, blue, and purple colors — giving off some major mermaid vibes.

The glamour model showed off the high slits of the interesting gown by sitting on her floor and extending her leg, giving a glimpse of her toned calves and sexy, peep-toe heels. She wore her dark locks in large, bouncy, barrel-rolled curls that she swept to the side to frame her gorgeous face. Ren went full-on glam for the major event and wore contouring and smokey eyeshadow to complement the stunning frock. She topped the look off with some pink lipstick that tied the look together perfectly.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model further shared some sultry photos to her Instagram story during a night out with some pals. Rocking a black, pleated miniskirt and matching blazer, Ren leaned over a table to show off her curvaceous backside and tied the alluring look together with a pair of thigh-high boots.

She then showed off the front of the outfit to reveal a lacy, crimson-colored tank underneath. Sitting down at a restaurant booth to shyly nibble on her nails, Ren again flaunted her cleavage for the snap and showed off her half-up, half-down hairdo with lovely curls framing her face. She also shared some snaps of herself dancing with her friends, sticking her tongue out from the camera, and having a great time out on the town.

As always, fans of the stunning model will be keeping an eye out for the latest set of tempting pictures from the rising internet star.