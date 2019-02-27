Actress Lena Dunham Comes To The Defense Of Jordyn Woods, Slams ‘Public Shaming’ Of The Scandal

Lena Dunham is the latest celebrity to weigh in on the Kardashian and Jordyn Woods drama.

While many celebrities have been taking to Instagram to come to the defense of Khloe Kardashian after her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, cheated on her once again, Lena Dunham is speaking out in favor of Jordyn Woods. The actress took to her Twitter account yesterday to remind her followers that Jordyn is only 21-years-old and at an age where she is bound to make mistakes.

“Can you imagine if who you’d made out with when you were 21 had massive public shaming consequences,” Lena started the the tweet. “When I was 21 I kissed my friend’s crush in my bathroom during a dinner party. I was inexplicably wearing a dog leash. I stayed in bed for days feeling hot shame. That was enough of a consequence! Nobody slashed prices on my eyeliner brand or whatever.”

She went on to say that she was simply weighing in on “important national issues” while also stating that since the legal drinking age is 21-years-old, she thinks that the legal age for going on television should be 26-years-old. So far, Dunham’s tweet has earned the Girls creator a lot of attention with over 500 favorites, 50 plus comments, and 60 plus retweets.

Jordyn Woods Has NDA And May Have Crossed Kardashians On 'Red Table Talk' https://t.co/PtDrY3zYZR — TMZ (@TMZ) February 26, 2019

Dunham also responded to a few fans, including one who accused her of coming after the Kardashians. In response, the 32-year-old said that she “loves” and “respects” the Kardashians but she is rather sad about all of the negative attention that Woods is getting for what she calls “a very young girl’s sexual choices.”

The whole situation between Woods and the Kardashian family is still very messy. Kylie Jenner has already kicked Woods out of her house and also slashed the price of a lip kit on her Kylie Cosmetics site that bears Jordyn’s name. Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe have all un-followed their former family friend on Instagram and as the Inquisitr recently shared, they are not very happy that Jordyn is giving an interview to Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Yesterday, Woods took to her Instagram account to share a short live video of herself on the set of Smith’s Facebook show Red Table Talk. The episode with Woods is slated to air this coming Friday but the Kardashian crew is not too happy that Woods is giving an interview.

“The family was blindsided by this and Kris is in panic mode,” an insider dished. “No one expected Jordyn to have the gall to stand up against them.”

It will be interesting to hear Jordyn’ side of the story.