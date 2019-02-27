Emily Ratajkowski Goes Topless In Tiny Blue Bikini On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski has been turning up the heat on Instagram all day long. The gorgeous model and actress set her Instagram page on fire today with a number of sweltering photos that unveiled her new Inamorata Swim line.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the stunning 27-year-old model went on a photo-sharing spree on the popular social media platform, posting a series of racy bikini snapshots that left many of her Instagram followers hot under the collar.

The I Feel Pretty actress showed off her insane body in a teenie weenie brown Polka dot bikini, one of the more sizzling designs available in the latest Inamorata collection. Emily modeled the barely-there string bikini in three different snapshots on Instagram, showing some serious underboob and flaunting her statuesque figure in all of its splendor.

Shortly after that, the Gone Girl actress treated her nearly 22 million Instagram followers to another set of raunchy photos, in which she showcased a second brown polka dot bikini. In the snaps, the model put her pert derriere on full display, giving an ample view of her curvy backside. The photos also showcased some serious cleavage, revealing that the new Inamorata Swim line is remarkably sexy and was well worth the wait.

Soon afterwards, the model continued her photo-sharing spree with a couple of more head-turning snapshots, this time going topless to show off a skimpy blue bikini bottom.

In one of the two Instagram snaps, Emily struck a very sultry pose, closing her eyes and pouting her luscious lips as she covered her bare chest with her hands. The topless model showed off her incredibly toned physique and svelte waistline as she parted her legs and swung one of her hips to the side. The very provocative pose highlighted her sinuous curves, perfectly showcasing her hourglass frame.

As Emily explained in the photo caption, the snap served to show off her favorite blue bikini from the new Inamorata swimwear collection. The tiny blue number was ornate with a delicate string bow on the side, which flowed down her hip, playfully caressing her thigh.

The gorgeous deep blue color of the bikini bottom beautifully complemented Emily’s tanned skin, giving the photo a very dramatic effect. According to the Inamorata Woman website, this particular bikini bottom is called Las Olas and can be purchased for $75.

In the second snapshot, Emily paired the minuscule bikini bottom with a top in the same deep-ocean blue color. The model showcased the sizzling swimwear in a particularly steamy pose, parting her lips and flaunting her thigh gap and she pulled her shoulders back to bring her chest – and the bikini top – into focus.

An even more sensuous snapshot of Emily in the blue bikini top, which bears the name of Stone Steps, can be seen on the collection’s website. Just like the blue string bottom, the piece comes with a $75 price tag.

However, the string of torrid bikini snaps did not end there. A couple of hours after unveiling the Inamorata Swim blue two-piece, the American beauty showed off her bikini body in a revealing orange cut-out swimsuit. Emily put her peachy booty on display a second time to showcase what she labeled as her “new favorite suit.”

The burnt orange swimsuit boasted a daring cut-out pattern that started right under the chest, baring most of the midriff and showing quite a bit of cleavage as well. The stunning piece, named Beacon’s, is available on the Inamorata Woman website for a heftier price of $160.