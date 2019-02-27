Vicki Gunvalson Visits Las Vegas With Boyfriend Steve Lodge Amid Filming On ‘RHOC’ Season 14

What were they doing?

Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge were in The Bahamas when filming began on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 and after a brief trip back to Southern California, where Gunvalson filmed with the rest of the cast, they embarked on another getaway to Las Vegas.

On February 27, All About the Real Housewives revealed details regarding Gunvalson and Lodge’s visit to Sin City and wondered if the couple was planning to tie the knot.

According to the report, Gunvalson recently went engagement shopping with her longtime boyfriend amid rumors claiming she was planning to get married during Season 14 in an effort to secure herself a spot on the cast. As some may have heard, Gunvalson was reportedly demoted after her 13th season of the show last year and supposedly baited producers with an engagement and wedding storyline that would ensure a major role on the upcoming episodes.

Although Gunvalson has since denied the rumors regarding a potential wedding, she and Lodge appear to be having a great time with one another in Las Vegas and recently attended the Cirque du Soleil show Le Rêve.

“We’re not getting married,” she said.

While Gunvalson and Lodge aren’t getting married in Las Vegas, they have been staying busy with a number of business meetings in the city and in one Instagram post, Gunvalson said that she can’t wait to tell her fans and followers about a new project she has in the works.

Earlier this month, Radar Online shared a report regarding Gunvalson’s reportedly reduced role on the upcoming 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, claiming the longtime reality star is absolutely “crushed” by the demotion.

“Word started spreading around that she was getting the ax a couple of weeks ago, but no one really believed it until they started filming without her,” an insider told the outlet.

According to the publication, Gunvalson was “in negotiations” at the time of the report, but Gunvalson was not expected to be offered a full-time role. Instead, she was going to have to settle on being a “friend.”

“She’s been demoted, but she hasn’t agreed to take the offer,” a production insider explained. “Typically, the ladies are given a really short time, like five days, to either accept the offer from the network, or leave the show. There aren’t a lot of negotiations.”

Gunvalson and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.