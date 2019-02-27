Ariana Grande, Alicia Keys To Perform At iHeartRadio Music Awards

Ariana Grande and Alicia Keys are just two of the performers slated to appear at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which will take place in March. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the two powerhouse singers will be joined by Garth Brooks, John Legend, and Kacey Musgraves as well.
E! News reported that Taylor Swift will receive the iHeartRadio Tour of the Year award for her Reputation stadium tour. E! stated that Swift will be attending the show to receive her award. Swift’s tour sold over 2 million tickets and grossed $266 million in U.S. sales reported E!, which gives it the title of the best-selling tour in American history.
Brooks, Keys, and Halsey will also be honored at the awards show, which typically features performances by some of the biggest names in the music industry. Keys will be given the iHeartRadio Innovator Award, honoring the icon for her work as an activist and her contribution to the music industry. Brooks will be bestowed with the Artist of the Decade Award, spotlighting his impact on the music industry. Halsey will score the iHeartRadio Fangirls Award, for her work inspiring women both in and out of the music industry reported THR.
Here are the nominees, which were announced January 9 on the official iHeartRadio Music Awards site.
Song of the Year
“Better Now,” Post Malone
“Girls Like You,” Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
“God’s Plan,” Drake
“Perfect,” Ed Sheeran
“The Middle,” Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey
Female Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Dua Lipa
Halsey
Male Artist of the Year
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes
Best Duo/Group of the Year
5 Seconds of Summer
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
twenty-one pilots
Best Collaboration
“Finesse (Remix),” Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B
“Girls Like You,” Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
“I Like It,” Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin
“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line
“The Middle,” Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey
Best New Pop Artist
Bazzi
Lauv
Marshmello
MAX
NF
Alternative Rock Song of the Year
“Africa,” Weezer
“Broken,” lovelytheband
“Happier,” Marshemllo featuring Bastille
“High Hopes,” Panic! At The Disco
“Natural,” Imagine Dragons
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year
Imagine Dragons
lovelytheband
Panic! At The Disco
Portugal. The Man
Thirty Seconds to Mars
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist
AJR
Badflower
Billie Eilish
lovelytheband
Two Feet
Rock Song of the Year
“Are You Ready,” Disturbed
“Bulletproof,” Godsmack
“Devil,” Shinedown
“Safari Song,” Greta Van Fleet
“Zombie,” Bad Wolves
Rock Artist of the Year
Five Finger Death Punch
Godsmack
Greta Van Fleet
Shinedown
Three Days Grace
Country Song of the Year
“Heaven,” Kane Brown
“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
“Most People Are Good,” Luke Bryan
“Rich,” Maren Morris
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay
Country Artist of the Year
Carrie Underwood
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Best New Country Artist
Carly Pearce
Dylon Scott
Jordan Davis
LANCO
Russell Dickerson
Dance Song of the Year
“Friends,” Marshmello and Anne-Marie
“Happier,” Marshmello featuring Bastille
“One Kiss,” Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa
“Remind Me to Forget,” Kygo featuring Miguel
“The Middle,” Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey
Dance Artist of the Year
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers
Zedd
Hip-Hop Song of the Year
“God’s Plan,” Drake
“I Like It, Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin
“In My Feelings,” Drake
“Nice for What,” Drake
“Psycho,” Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
Cardi B
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Best New Hip-Hop Artist
BlocBoy JB
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Lil Pump
XXXTENTACION
R&B Song of the Year
“Boo’d Up,” Ella Mai
“Finesse (Remix),” Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B
“Medicine,” Queen Naija
“Sky Walker,” Miguel featuring Travis Scott
“When We,” Tank
R&B Artist of the Year
Daniel Caesar
Ella Mai
H.E.R.
Miguel
SZA
Best New R&B Artist
Brent Faiyaz
Ella Mai
H.E.R.
Queen Naija
TK Kravitz
Best Music Video
“Delicate,” Taylor Swift
“Dura,” Daddy Yankee
“Finesse (Remix),” Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B
“Freaky Friday,” Lil Dicky and Chris Brown
“Girls Like You,” Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
“God’s Plan,” Drake
“I Like It,” Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny
“One Kiss,” Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny
“Psycho,” Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign
“Taki Taki,” DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B
“thank u, next,” Ariana Grande
“This Is America,” Childish Gambino
The iHeartRadio Music Awards will air on Fox on March 14 at 8 p.m. EST. The event will also air on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.