Ariana Grande, Alicia Keys To Perform At iHeartRadio Music Awards

Ariana Grande and Alicia Keys are just two of the performers slated to appear at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which will take place in March. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the two powerhouse singers will be joined by Garth Brooks, John Legend, and Kacey Musgraves as well.

E! News reported that Taylor Swift will receive the iHeartRadio Tour of the Year award for her Reputation stadium tour. E! stated that Swift will be attending the show to receive her award. Swift’s tour sold over 2 million tickets and grossed $266 million in U.S. sales reported E!, which gives it the title of the best-selling tour in American history.

Brooks, Keys, and Halsey will also be honored at the awards show, which typically features performances by some of the biggest names in the music industry. Keys will be given the iHeartRadio Innovator Award, honoring the icon for her work as an activist and her contribution to the music industry. Brooks will be bestowed with the Artist of the Decade Award, spotlighting his impact on the music industry. Halsey will score the iHeartRadio Fangirls Award, for her work inspiring women both in and out of the music industry reported THR.

Here are the nominees, which were announced January 9 on the official iHeartRadio Music Awards site.

Song of the Year

“Better Now,” Post Malone

“Girls Like You,” Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

“God’s Plan,” Drake

“Perfect,” Ed Sheeran

“The Middle,” Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey

Female Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Dua Lipa

Halsey

Male Artist of the Year

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

Best Duo/Group of the Year

5 Seconds of Summer

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

twenty-one pilots

Best Collaboration

“Finesse (Remix),” Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B

“Girls Like You,” Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

“I Like It,” Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin

“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line

“The Middle,” Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey

Best New Pop Artist

Bazzi

Lauv

Marshmello

MAX

NF

Alternative Rock Song of the Year

“Africa,” Weezer

“Broken,” lovelytheband

“Happier,” Marshemllo featuring Bastille

“High Hopes,” Panic! At The Disco

“Natural,” Imagine Dragons

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year

Imagine Dragons

lovelytheband

Panic! At The Disco

Portugal. The Man

Thirty Seconds to Mars

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist

AJR

Badflower

Billie Eilish

lovelytheband

Two Feet

Rock Song of the Year

“Are You Ready,” Disturbed

“Bulletproof,” Godsmack

“Devil,” Shinedown

“Safari Song,” Greta Van Fleet

“Zombie,” Bad Wolves

Rock Artist of the Year

Five Finger Death Punch

Godsmack

Greta Van Fleet

Shinedown

Three Days Grace

Country Song of the Year

“Heaven,” Kane Brown

“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

“Most People Are Good,” Luke Bryan

“Rich,” Maren Morris

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Country Artist of the Year

Carrie Underwood

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Best New Country Artist

Carly Pearce

Dylon Scott

Jordan Davis

LANCO

Russell Dickerson

Dance Song of the Year

“Friends,” Marshmello and Anne-Marie

“Happier,” Marshmello featuring Bastille

“One Kiss,” Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa

“Remind Me to Forget,” Kygo featuring Miguel

“The Middle,” Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey

Dance Artist of the Year

Calvin Harris

Kygo

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers

Zedd

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

“God’s Plan,” Drake

“I Like It, Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin

“In My Feelings,” Drake

“Nice for What,” Drake

“Psycho,” Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

Cardi B

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

BlocBoy JB

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Lil Pump

XXXTENTACION

R&B Song of the Year

“Boo’d Up,” Ella Mai

“Finesse (Remix),” Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B

“Medicine,” Queen Naija

“Sky Walker,” Miguel featuring Travis Scott

“When We,” Tank

R&B Artist of the Year

Daniel Caesar

Ella Mai

H.E.R.

Miguel

SZA

Best New R&B Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Ella Mai

H.E.R.

Queen Naija

TK Kravitz

Best Music Video

“Delicate,” Taylor Swift

“Dura,” Daddy Yankee

“Finesse (Remix),” Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B

“Freaky Friday,” Lil Dicky and Chris Brown

“Girls Like You,” Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

“God’s Plan,” Drake

“I Like It,” Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny

“One Kiss,” Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny

“Psycho,” Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign

“Taki Taki,” DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B

“thank u, next,” Ariana Grande

“This Is America,” Childish Gambino

The iHeartRadio Music Awards will air on Fox on March 14 at 8 p.m. EST. The event will also air on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.