Johnny Manziel Released By Montreal Alouettes – CFL Will Not Allow Any Other Team To Sign Him

The tragic and sad state of Johnny Manziel's professional football career continues.

Johnny Manziel has been hoping that a stint in the Canadian Football League would be the jump-start needed to rejuvenate his professional football career. Unfortunately, things simply don’t appear as if they are ever going to work out for him, as his time in the CFL has come to an end. The Montreal Alouettes have released Manziel from his contract — less than a year after signing the deal — and the league will not allow any other teams to sign the quarterback.

The official website of the Canadian Football League has revealed that it was found that Manziel “contravened the agreement” which made him eligible to play in the league. Due to his actions, every single club in the league has been informed that a contract for him will not be registered if they attempt to sign him.

The 26-year-old former Texas A&M and Cleveland Browns quarterback had been doing well for Montreal, as he started eight games for them, posting good numbers. Manziel completed 106 of 165 attempts for 1,290 yards, five touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

As of this time, there is not a lot known as to what Manziel has done wrong, but he has somehow violated the terms of his contractual agreement.

It is possible that more information may be revealed by the CFL or by the team in the future, but things are rather sketchy right now. Montreal Alouettes general manager Kavis Reed released a statement regarding the termination of Manziel from the team.

“We are disappointed by this turn of events. Johnny was provided a great deal of support by our organization, in collaboration with the CFL, but he has been unable to abide by the terms of his agreement. We worked with the league and presented alternatives to Johnny, who was unwilling to proceed… We are confident going into the 2019 training camp with a roster of quarterbacks that had played in our system last year and are committed to our team.”

In the past, Manziel has dealt with a number of issues — including substance abuse. His off-the-field actions have also had NFL teams steer clear of him after the Cleveland Browns released him, as they didn’t want the trouble in their locker room.

Johnny Manziel won the Heisman Trophy and captured the attention of the world with his play at Texas A&M. The Browns ended up selecting him 22nd overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, but he had only two seasons in the league before being released. Manziel had been attempting to get a contract with another NFL team, but when one didn’t come through, he went to the Canadian Football League.

Now, the Montreal Alouettes have released him — and the CFL won’t let another team sign him.