Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale Flaunts Insane Figure In Sports Bra And Tight Orange Leggings

Victoria’s Secret model Kelly Gale is no stranger to showing off her incredible figure as she struts down the runway, and she recently took the act to her Instagram account with a sexy new photo that was sure to get pulses racing.

The 23-year-old’s most recent upload on Wednesday, February 27, captured her at the gym in Stockholm, Sweden. There, she was pictured getting ready to participate in some early morning pilates. The Swedish-Australian beauty stunned in a tiny black sports bra that zipped in the middle and showed off an ample amount of cleavage. She paired her barely-there top with a set of skintight orange workout leggings that were accented with a black and white stripe down each of the legs. Kelly’s skin-baring workout ensemble did nothing but favors for her envy-invoking figure, and highlighted her insanely toned abs. It’s clear that her figure is the result of rigorous training in the gym.

The model wore her dark tresses up in a high ponytail that hung over her shoulder as she mounted the pilates machine, and donned what appeared to be a gold watch around her wrist. Meanwhile, the brown-eyed stunner sported a minimal makeup look for her workout, one that featured a thick coating of mascara and light eye shadow.

Fans of the five-time Victoria’s Secret runway veteran went wild for her steamy new social media post, which had racked up more than 18,000 likes after just two hours of having been posted. Dozens of Kelly’s 1 million followers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments for her amazing physique.

“BODY GOALS,” one follower wrote, while another said she was “to [sic] perfect.”

Other showered the post with emojis, many sticking with the fire and heart eyes emoticons to express their love for the model’s jaw-dropping new photograph.

The Victoria’s Secret ladies endure intense training to get themselves runway ready for the brand’s annual fashion show, which is typically held in November. Shortly before this year’s production, Kelly revealed to Vogue Australia what she was doing to prepare herself for the big night.

“To be honest, my exercise regimen doesn’t change that much leading up to the show,” the model said. “Meaning I workout six days per week all year round and usually workout two hours per day, and on top of that I like power walking 15-30km each day.”

When it gets closer to show time, however, she focuses on three key areas.

“It’s more important to me to focus on the muscle groups and make sure I really target those areas as best I can, which is through exercises with ankle weights, gliders and resistance bands,” she said.