‘General Hospital’ Schedule Shift: Episode Slated To Air On Wednesday, February 27 Bumped For Cohen Testimony

Viewers in many areas across the country are tuning in to ABC on Wednesday afternoon ready to see some crazy action play out on General Hospital for the characters throughout Port Charles. Unfortunately, due to the network’s continuing coverage of Michael Cohen’s testimony in front of Congress, the show slated to air on February 27 is being bumped out and will air on Thursday instead.

General Hospital fans will surely be frustrated by the decision on ABC’s part, as news interruptions and preemptions typically do. The network didn’t share this decision very far ahead of when the episode was supposed to air in many regions of the country, and a lot of viewers will likely be confused when they check their DVRs later and don’t find a new episode.

In fact, this is the second time this week that viewers are running into issues in many cases. Numerous General Hospital fans were left without a new episode to watch on Monday when an old episode description threw off the recording plans for many devices.

In this case, the news of the schedule shift was shared via the General Hospital Twitter page. They noted that the February 27 episode would be pushed out due to breaking news coverage and they confirmed that encore shows would air in areas of the country not impacted by the news coverage airing when GH usually would.

Unfortunately, due to breaking news – today's episode of #GH will not air as scheduled. Because we want to make sure no one misses a second of the action, all-new episodes will return tomorrow. Expect an encore in markets where the live-coverage won't affect our time slot. #GH55 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 27, 2019

This can be a difficult call for networks to make and some might voice some frustration that this seemed to be done at the last minute. Michael Cohen’s testimony had been scheduled for a while now and it shouldn’t have come as a surprise to networks that it did not wrap up within a couple of hours Wednesday morning.

Luckily, nobody will miss any of the chaos set to play out during this next show. This is an especially crazy week of action and fans are anxious to see how Ryan’s scheme is finally exposed.

All of Port Charles is watching Franco's much-anticipated, live interview with Lulu. Click to watch today's dramatic, new #GH – RIGHT NOW: https://t.co/VhEPwRMpI5 #GH55 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 27, 2019

As The Inquisitr previously shared, the next new episode will show an intense confrontation between “Kevin” and Franco along with Ava defending her engagement as Scott questions her decision. Cameron will vent about things to Josslyn and Oscar while Elizabeth and Drew lean on one another as they try to figure out why Franco pleaded guilty.

Pushing episodes out is always a frustrating situation for viewers, and this week is going to be especially tough. General Hospital spoilers tease that the final five minutes of what was supposed to air on Friday is going to be particularly wild and now everybody will have to wait until Monday to see what that tease is referencing.

The end of Ryan’s reign of terror is coming soon and fans cannot wait to see how all of the puzzle pieces fit together. General Hospital spoilers suggest that it’s going to be a very wild ride in the days ahead and while it’ll be tough, it looks like viewers will have to hang tight and wait one more day before they get to see what comes next.