Stella Maxwell Sizzles In A Grey Versace Outfit In New Instagram Snap

Stella Maxwell is well-known for her sporty, chic and contemporary sense of style and seeing her dressed up for glitzy events is a rare sight. But whenever she does, she makes sure to stun everyone with her versatility and femininity.

The model recently attended the Vanity Fair 2019 Oscar Party in California where she turned heads after donning an amazingly-sexy and glamorous grey outfit by Versace. The see-through, beaded gown came with fringed detailing along with a jewel-studded halter neckline. The model let her blonde tresses down and wore a full face of makeup to pull off a very glamorous look. In order to excite her fans, the model posted the picture from the event on Instagram which became an instant hit.

As of the writing of this article, the post racked up 185,000 likes and close to a thousand comments wherein fans and followers praised Maxwell for her beauty, femininity, style and body. Commenting on her looks, one fan wrote that Stella is the most stunning woman he has ever seen and called her a “goddess,” while another fan opined that Stella is truly versatile and she has the ability to look good in all types of outfits. Others, per usual, showered her with complimentary words and phrases like “stunning,” “beautiful,” “drop-dead gorgeous,” and “simply breathtaking.”

Stella also posted an Instagram Story wherein she could be seen enjoying a scrumptious meal with her fellow Victoria’s Secret model, Barbara Palvin, where both the ladies were seen very casually dressed up and wore no makeup at all, yet, they both looked beautiful and fresh.

Prior to posting a pic in the beautiful outfit, Stella stunned everyone as she donned a black, off-the-shoulder outfit as she attended the Versace dinner to celebrate British stylist Edward Enninful’s birthday on February 22 in Milan, Italy. The model posed for a photo with her fellow model, Irina Shayk, who also wore a black, backless dress at the event.

Apart from making appearances at various fashion events and working for different ad campaigns, Stella also recently made headlines after she and her ex-girlfriend Miley Cyrus narrowly avoided running into each other at the same Oscar party.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, Miley attended the event with her husband, Liam Hemsworth, and both were unfazed by Stella’s presence at the event. The report further said that Stella and Miley famously dated in the summer of 2015 after Miley took a break from her relationship up with Hemsworth.

And although Stella and Miley made headlines because of their fling, Miley talked about her sexuality in a candid interview and said she is pansexual, and added that although she dated the model, she was still single.