Megyn Kelly Wants To Return TV But Is Having Trouble Finding Network Who Will Take Her Per ‘Radar’

Following The Today Show scandal that rocked her world and ended up costing her her job, TV personality Megyn Kelly is looking forward and trying to nail down her next gig.

According to Radar Online, Kelly is searching for a new television gig and is itching to get back to work but there’s only one problem — the former Fox News personality is having trouble finding a network who will take her! Currently, Kelly is talking with networks but she’s having a tough time getting hired by any big ones an insider shares.

“She’s taking meetings, but no big outlets want her.”

Kelly was hoping to return to television next Fall and has hopes of covering the 2020 election but a now “emotionally scarred” Megyn may not land the gig of her dreams as things are not looking very hopeful for her at this time. Another insider shares that Kelly is so desperate to return back to the airwaves that she has even reached out to her disgraced counterpart — Matt Lauer, in hopes that they can team up for a possible new morning show together.

As Page Six recently shared, Kelly is trying to keep herself busy in her new found downtime. Currently, she is focusing on spending time with her children and has also been hitting the gym hard and taking exercise classes. In her next job, a source says that she is trying to make a decision that will work for her as well as her family.

“She needs something good emotionally, intellectually — something that’s good for the whole family,” the insider reveals.

Last year, Kelly’s tumultuous time on the third hour of The Today Show came to an end after she made some controversial comments about blackface. During a panel on the show, Kelly and her guests were chatting about blackface Halloween costumes, particularly one costume where a reality star dressed up as Diana Ross and painted her face black. While many members of the panel found blackface to be politically incorrect, Kelly said that she didn’t see why it was such a big deal.

“But what is racist? Because you do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface on Halloween, or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. Back when I was a kid that was OK, as long as you were dressing up as, like, a character.”

After realizing what she had said was wrong, Kelly apologized to viewers and her co-workers but it was too little too late and Megyn was axed from the network. But even though she was fired, Kelly did not go home empty handed. As the Inquisitr shared, Kelly will receive every penny of her 3 year, $60 million contract even though she didn’t finish it. Not too shabby.