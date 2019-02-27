‘Alaskan Bush People’ Noah Brown And Rhain Alisha Have Their First Child

Noah Brown and Rhain Alisha have finally revealed the birth of their baby boy Elijah to the world.

Noah Brown and his wife Rhain Alisha announced the birth of their son Elijah Connor Brown on Tuesday, according to People.

The Brown family has been surprisingly quiet about the news of the newest addition to the family. People reports the birth happened January 26, but the family has kept the matter under wraps and out of the limelight.

Some fans speculate the reason may have been to avoid spoilers in the upcoming Season 9 of Alaskan Bush People. It also may have to do with the fact that Discovery promises an exclusive look into the path Brown and his wife undertook to give birth to baby Brown.

Whatever the case, the news has finally broken, and it sets up a whole new chapter for the couple who are head over heels for their new child.

“Spring is when the birds have their babies, and the deer have their babies, and the bears and the cougars, so we’re gonna have our baby too. We just fit right in with the animals,” Brown gushed to interviewers.

Inquisitr reported that news of the couple’s pregnancy went a long way to smoothing over family drama. Brown going to his father Billy Brown for advice on raising a child has helped strengthen their relationship, and Ami Brown was said to be head over heels excited at the prospect of becoming a grandmother.

It even helped patch things up with Noah and his sister Rain, who was upset that Rhain had changed her name from Ruth to Rhain, which Rain perceived as theft of her own name. With the baby on the way, however, it’s rumored that Rain is putting that all behind her as she realized she was going to become an aunt.

Discovery Channel / Press Discovery

In addition to mending the family and strengthening their bonds to each other, it’s also had Brown and his wife busy at work to prepare their home for the upcoming baby. A few months ago, he said they were hard at work handcrafting some much-needed items for the baby’s arrival.

“I’m starting construction very soon on a cradle for the little one. I’m gonna build them their cradle and Rhain’s gonna build a mobile and I’m gonna build a little baby rattle. That would be cool, I think.”

It’s likely that fans will find out more about the baby and the pregnancy as the show’s season premiere draws closer. Hopefully, it won’t be too long before the details about Elijah’s birth and updates on the Brown family are unveiled.