Gabrielle Union Shows Off Bikini Body On Instagram As She Soaks Up The Sun With Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union is enjoying some much-needed downtime by soaking up the sun in Miami Beach alongside husband Dwyane Wade. On Wednesday, the Bring It On star took to her Instagram page to share a snapshot of herself and Wade lounging poolside in the sun.

In the photo in question, Union is featured in an African-inspired print one-piece swimsuit by Ghanian brand Ashanti Swimwear, as the tag on her post suggests. The swimsuit features a straight-cut neckline and thin straps that go over Union’s shoulders. The 46-year-old actress completed her pool look with a jade-colored turban wrapped around her head.

Union is lying on her back with her right arm up over her head, resting on the lounger’s backrest. She is looking at the camera, which Wade is holding for the selfie. The Miami Heat star is next to her on a lounger as he holds the photo above his face to capture the sweet photo. He is shirtless, showing a gold chain around his neck, and is wearing his hair in cornrows. The 37-year-old basketball player is resting his head on his wife’s thigh.

Union appears to be wearing little to no makeup, allowing her naturally gorgeous skin glow. As per the geotag shows, the couple is enjoying their relaxing morning while in Miami Beach.

The snapshot, which Union shared with her 12.2 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 107,000 likes and more than 820 comments in under 45 minutes of being posted. Users of the popular social media platform who are fans of the actress took to the comments section to share their admiration for her and Wade.

“One couple I hope never breaks up!!!” one commenter shared, paired with several pink heart emoji.

“Y’all look so unbothered. This the type of love and life i need,” another one chimed in.

Despite her relaxed air of the photo, Union has actually been quite busy. The actress has been working on her new Spectrum show L.A.’s Finest, though production has temporality halted after an accident left two people injured, according to Atlanta Black Star.

L.A.’s Finest, which also stars Jessica Alba, is set to premiere on March 13. The show is based on the Bad Boys film series, and follows Union’s character, Sydney Burnett, who was also featured in Bad Boys 2 with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. The third installment of the film Bad Boys For Life is currently in production, but Union won’t be in it, according to the report.