Offset Leaves Cardi B Fans In Uproar Claiming Her Insecurities Are Due To Blog Reports, Not His Cheating

Migos rapper Offset has been caught in the middle of multiple cheating scandals since he and Cardi B tied the knot in 2017. In fact, Offset faced overwhelming backlash from the “Bardi gang” after reports surfaced about his alleged cheating just weeks prior to marrying Cardi B.

From multiple alleged lovers to even rumors about a possible love child, Offset and Cardi B were facing the possibility of divorce before they’d even been married three months. But despite the incriminating evidence of Offset’s infidelity — and even his admission of guilt and public apologies to his wife — now he’s insinuating that he’s not the reason for his wife’s insecurities, according to Bossip.

During his latest interview with GQ magazine, Offset discussed his career, and also spoke of his wife, Cardi B. When asked about their marriage, he opened up a bit about their recent separation — and blasted “certain blogs” for lying about him. While it’s no secret that Offset was unfaithful to his wife, he’s arguing that the media only made their disheartening situation worse, as it became more difficult for Cardi B to decipher the truth from the false reports.

“We love each other and everything, but it’s like, we was going through a separation — both of us are artists on top too — so when certain blogs would lie or say something that wasn’t true, I would still become the bad guy somehow.”

Offset went on to discuss his public apology to his wife. Shortly after Cardi B announced their separation. fans began to question the authenticity of their split. Was it all a publicity stunt? Offset’s response to the allegations is relatively similar to Cardi B’s. He explained the reason for his apology. Although he had apologized publicly, he claimed that it was for a personal reason — regardless of what others may think.

“When I do my apology, I’m doing it for my family, bro. It’s not for you,” Offset said. “I ain’t no perfect dude, I’ve done some f***d up s***. But we moved past that.”

He continued, “The blogs just trying to be shooting n****s down all day, bro. At the end of the day, it causes insecurities inside the house.”

Now, Cardi B’s fans are verbally attacking Offset — trolling him on social media again. Fans quickly reminded Offset of his indiscretions, and criticized him for attempting to place blame on others. Despite the criticism, both Offset and Cardi B have made it clear they stand together. On numerous occasions, she has also defended their marriage.